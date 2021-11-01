Drinks brands celebrate Melbourne Cup Carnival

The Melbourne Cup may have been reimagined this year due to COVID-19, but drinks brands associated with the carnival have raised a glass to the return of major events in Victoria.

The carnival kicked off with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday. More than 5000 race goers were on track at Flemington Racecourse to watch the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Hitotsu, ridden by John Allen, win the $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby (2500m), Australia’s oldest classic race with a history dating back to 1855.

To celebrate the first Penfolds Victoria Derby Day, Penfolds will gift a Magill Cellar 3 Barrel, valued at $160,000 to the winner of the coveted race, in what will become an annual tradition. The barrel program, introduced in 2015, offers only 14 barrels from the 2018 vintage and is curated by the Penfolds winemaking team, led by Chief Winemaker Peter Gago.

“Penfolds Magill Cellar 3 Barrel Program offers something truly unique, rarefied and symbolically important – a wine not to be found on the shelf of any shop, nor even Penfolds Cellar Doors. Your wine, your blend, your bottles,” Gago said.

To celebrate Penfolds’ first year as naming rights sponsor of Victoria Derby Day, the VRC hosted a number of its ambassadors at a morning brunch, with VRC Ambassador Crystal Kimber, Melbourne Cup Carnival Ambassador Diana Chan and Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn Ambassadors Tayla Damir and Tim Kano all donning the traditional black and white Derby Day attire and enjoying a glass of both Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz and the newly released Penfolds Max’s Rose.

Victoria Racing Club Chief Executive Officer, Steve Rosich, said the club welcomed the opportunity to have racegoers back at Flemington.

“It was great to be able to welcome racegoers including our valued VRC members back on track to watch an exceptional day of racing and enjoy our world-renowned hospitality, entertainment, fashion and fun,” Mr Rosich said.

“Whilst there was limited capacity permitted on-course, we are so grateful to get crowds back at Flemington and we have shown that you can have fans at major sporting events and it can be done safely.

“The scene is now set for an exciting 161st running of the Lexus Melbourne Cup on Tuesday with the announcement of 24-horse strong field today. Australia’s rising star Incentivise is set to tackle the best in Australia and the world, including last year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment and nine-time Group 1-winning heroine Verry Elleegant.”

Meanwhile, the Furphy Sprint was won by Minhaaj.

Mumm gets the party started

Model Montana Cox popped a bottle of Champagne to get the G.H Mumm Melbourne Cup party started on Friday.

“Women can’t wait to dress up again in Melbourne,” she said.

“For me, it’s all about embracing spring’s best colours – think rich reds, pale pinks and canary yellows. It’s about getting out of the grey mode we’ve been wearing all year and opting for something inspiring. It’s really our chance to change the mood.”

Meanwhile, Maison Mumm officially opened its first global flagship venue – the Mumm Champagne Bar within the new members Club Stand at Flemington in May.

At the time, Pernod Ricard Pacific Managing Director, Bryan Fry, said the elegant new Mumm Champagne Bar was a celebration of champagne and racing.

“Mumm, the VRC and Flemington have a strong association with celebrations, international events and sophistication, and the new Mumm Champagne Bar is a discerning, distinctive and stylish celebration of those relationships,” he noted.