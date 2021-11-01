Gowings Bar & Grill creates theatrical new cocktail list

Gowings Bar & Grill at QT Sydney has introduced a theatrical new cocktail list to celebrate the city reopening.

Led by Head Bartender, Kwame Sinclair – formerly of The Cat’s Meow and Palmer & Co – there’s an element of unexpected with every sip.

“The inspiration behind our new menu is talking a splash from the old, and a lot from the new, whilst maintaining that QT theatre our guests have come to know and love,” he said. “Seasonality coupled with homemade produce is the key to delivering this eloquently balanced menu, where even the most experienced palettes will discover something new.

“Guest favourites are, but certainly not exclusive to, our Chocolate Negroni and the Kiss & Tell. While on the surface they may appear as simplistic twists on the Italian classic or the beloved drink found on every set of sex in the city, but in actuality they taste, tell and smell so much more. Whether it be the chocolate ice spheres or our very own cranberry syrup we know that they will be ones to be remembered.”

His spirited twists on classics include the Banana Old Fashioned – banana-infused Makers Mark, Macadamia Liqueur and Maple, finished with a chocolate waffle.

Making the familiar a little less familiar is the Chandelier. It’s tossed with liquid nitrogen to create texture for a refreshing impression of a martini, made with Espolon Tequila, Cocchi Americano, Grand Marnier and a touch of Luxardo Maraschino.

The Gentlemen’s Agreement is all about heat, as this version of a Penicillin is shaken with ginger-infused Black Label, Poire Williams, Laphroaig and honey, finished with flame-throwing a cinnamon quill.

“Gowings Bar & Grill is open five nights a week, in the heart of the city, we look forward to inviting you all back for a much anticipated and well deserved drink or cocktail of your choosing,” Sinclair said.