Treasury Wine Estates has announced an ultra-rare wine release named Penfolds g5, blended by chief winemaker Peter Gago from five vintages of Grange.

The wine is the final release in the ‘g’ series trio – following the highly successful launch of Penfolds g3 and g4 in 2017 and 2020 respectively. Only 2200 bottles of the ultra-rare blend are available around the world, with a price tag of $3500.

The g5 blend entwines Grange DNA from the 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 vintages, to create a completely unique expression of Penfolds flagship.

Peter Gago (above) said: “Many collectors have queried why the landmark 2010 Grange was not included in g3 or g4. And provocatively, how could we not include the yet-to-be-released 2018 Grange? Fixed. Each of the five vintages sensitively brings their own personality and contribution to the blend. Which is an inverted anticipatory response to

the inevitable query – why no g6?!”

Blending across vintages is part of Penfolds winemaking philosophy and has been since 1844. Penfolds Tawny styles, famous in the mid-1800’s, continue a long tradition of fortified wines that celebrate this particular blending style. Penfolds said a natural progression was to apply this venerated technique to create a new Penfolds red style, which now falls under the ‘g’ series tier.

In 2017, Penfolds released the first edition of this inimitable wine, Penfolds g3, a 2008, 2012 and 2014 blend. Two years later, Penfolds g4 was unveiled – from the 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2016 vintages.

The newly released Penfolds g5 is an evolution of the original concept, blending not three or four vintages of Grange but five.

The release of Penfolds g5 coincides with Grange’s 70th anniversary year. After 70 years of unbroken vintage releases (1951 experimental – 2021), Grange, a South Australian heritage icon, is one of the world’s most collected wines. The much-awaited 2018 Grange will be released in August 2022.

The g5 comes in a numbered box with a magnetic clasp and a hand-signed note from Gago. Expressions of interest for the limited edition wine will open Monday, November 1 via www.penfolds.com.