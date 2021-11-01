Travel site Wotif.com has announced the winners of this year’s Uniquely Aussie Awards, with 10 country pubs being named as Australian travellers’ favourites.

Now in their fourth year, the awards aim to encourage Aussies to explore their own backyard and support their favourite businesses – more relevant than ever following the continued challenges faced by the tourism and hospitality industries over the past 18 months.

For the nearly four in 10 Aussies (38%) who feel that they have only touched the surface when it comes to Australian travel, the promise of eased travel restrictions this summer means that they’re eager to get out and explore the underrated gems that Australia does best.

The Beechwood Hotel in Beechwood, NSW, was named Australia’s Best Country Pub. It’s part of the Flower Hotels group.

Managing Director Alistair Flower said: “Our Beechwood Hotel has been recognised as the BEST country pub in Australia! That’s right, ALL of Australia! In the ‘uniquely Aussie awards’ hosted annually by Wotif.com. We are so proud of our little Pub which sits about 30 minutes west of Port Macquarie. The ingredients aren’t hard if you value them – engaging staff, outstanding locals, community spirit and of course, cold beer.

Wotif noted: “It’s all about the people you meet when visiting a country pub, and Beechwood Hotel is said to be at the heart of its community. With friendly service, great food and a true-blue history (if you feel like ditching the car, there’s even a spot out front for your horse), this humble pub offers some of Australia’s best country hospitality.”

“When it comes to country pubs, ‘country characters’ and ‘solid vibes’ are mandatory. Good, cold beer on tap and a schnitty certainly don’t hurt either, along with flat screens to show the footy.”

Australia’s top 10 country pubs

Beechwood Hotel, Beechwood, NSW Royal Hotel, Mendooran, NSW Daly Waters Pub, Daly Waters, NT Victoria Hotel, Bathurst, NSW Settlers Tavern, Margaret River, WA Mount Warning Hotel, Uki, NSW Nindigully Pub, Nindigully, QLD Meringandan Pub, Toowoomba, QLD Northcliffe Hotel & Motor Inn, Northcliffe, WA Noojee Hotel, Noojee, VIC

Wotif Managing Director, Daniel Finch said: “The thousands of nominations we received this year shows Aussies are a passionate bunch. There’s so much to love and discover about Australia, and with a really exciting summer period ahead, we hope to inspire and encourage Aussies to plan their next adventure and support local businesses.

“With an increased appetite for domestic exploration, and to satisfy Australia’s ongoing (friendly) state rivalries, this year Wotif is again revealing each state’s finalists. For those wanting to take their time exploring or unable to travel interstate right now, we’re excited to recognise the top contenders from around Australia, proving that no matter where you are in Australia, there’s a local gem worthy of the support.”

As Aussies gear up for an epic summer, the awards are a reminder that often the best holiday memories are made by taking your time and enjoying the underrated travel experiences. Over four in 10 (42%) Aussies agree that doing so, allows you to get a better feel for the area, discover new things and connect with locals, while 40% of Aussies also say the laid-back, friendly nature of Australia makes travelling domestically a refreshing experience.

To discover this year’s best Uniquely Aussie experiences head to www.wotif.com/aussieawards.