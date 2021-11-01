The cocktail that supermarket shoppers love most

Australian shoppers have voted on their favourite supermarket and everyday items and a non-alcoholic cocktail has been crowned one of their top products.

More than 5000 Australians cast votes in the annual Product of the Year Awards (POY) for 2022. The world’s largest

consumer-based awards program is now in its 13th year in Australia, recognising product innovation.

There were 37 winners, including Lyre’s G&T, a non-alcoholic RTD that has been crafted to capture the essence of a gin & tonic. It features a nose of lifted orange blossom, lime, jasmine, juniper, pepperberry with classic quinine tonic scents; plus firm flavours and juniper and citrus, with a generous mouthfeel.

With people stuck in their homes more than ever, it seems that as consumers head into 2022 they are giving the nod to brands that put convenience at the forefront, with 12 out of 37 of the award-winning products either falling into the ready-made food or comfort product categories. Research conducted by Nielsen for POY, which delved into current consumer shopping habits, found that more than one in three Aussies would switch products if it was more convenient for them.

Product of the Year Director Sarah Connelly said: “The ongoing and unexpected restrictions have no doubt made Australian household consumption habits shift considerably. Now we’re seeing people having to work from home more, manage more people in their household and even in many instances, home-school children, which is leaving the average Aussie short on time and capacity to prepare lavish meals. Instead, we are seeing the move towards easy, simple and pre-made meals and snacks, that save people time and leaves them with one less thing to worry about in their day-to-day lives.

The Nielsen research uncovered that the desire for convenience is also being demonstrated in the way people shop, with consumers seeking retailers with stronger online-shopping capabilities, and that also provide the best deals and promotions.

When it came to rating which retailers provided them the most convenience, a third (33%) of shoppers voted Woolworths as having the best e-commerce platform, and when it came to affordability, Coles and Woolworths came in neck and neck; combined, holding nearly two thirds of shoppers votes when it came to the best prices.

The Nielsen research that determines the winners involved evaluating these consumer responses by using their six key innovation criteria, which include:

Relevance – Is the product fulfilling a need or addressing a problem? Uniqueness – Does is stand out and bring something new to the category? Excitement – How excited are they to use the product? Would they spread the word? Likeability – Does it deliver what you want? Distinctiveness – Does it add something new to its category? Innovation – Is it an innovative product?