Moët releases super-premium tequila in Australia

Moët Hennessy has launched its award winning super-premium tequila, Volcan De Mi Tierra, in Australia.

The brand is Moët Hennessy’s first-ever tequila, created in Jalisco, Mexico, using agave grown in soil fertilised by the eruption of a volcano around 200,000 years ago. Volcan De Mi Tierra’s distillery sits at the base of the Tequila volcano and is overseen by the Gallardo family, which has had roots in the region since the 1700s.

Moët Hennessy and the Gallardos formed a partnership in 2017 that combines the family’s passion for its homeland with Moët Hennessy’s commitment to craftmanship and luxury branding.

“Tequila is one of the fastest growing spirit categories, with continuous premiumisation of the offer,” said Julien Morel, CEO of Volcan de mi Tierra. “After a successful introduction in the US and Mexico, we are thrilled to bring Volcan de mi Tierra to new territories and demonstrate what tequila is capable to offer in terms of taste, craft and quality.”

Recent data from IWSR shows that agave-based spirits including tequila are surpassing both the rum and bourbon category by volume in 2020 in the US. Agave-based spirits grew close to +20% in 2020 and are now the third largest spirits category in the US, behind vodka and whiskey.

The Distilled Spirits Council says tequila sales have grown about 6% every year since 2002, reaching over $4 billion in 2020, with the fastest growth occurring in the super-premium tequila category.

Volcan De Mi Tierra is made from 100% Blue Agave with no additives and is built on an assemblage, selecting the best agave from two regions of Jalisco, Lowlands and Highlands. Across 12 submissions to international spirits competitions, the expressions have been awarded in each and every contest.

“Over the last five years, we have been in test, learn and grow mode, working to expand our capabilities and capacity at Volcan’s very own distillery,” said Santiago Cortina Gallardo. “Throughout this process we have continuously refined our craft and have ultimately produced three world-class expressions. Volcan de mi Tierra is not only a Tequila, it is the creation of a unique profile, enhancing all the nuances from each region. We look forward to further sharing Volcan De Mi Tierra with the world.”

Two of the expressions are launching in Australia –Blanco and Cristalino. Volcan De Mi Tierra Blanco delivers a unique blend from agave terroirs, unveiling the herbal and spicy aromas from the Lowlands, with the fruity and floral notes from the Highlands. Best enjoyed in the Volcan signature serve, the La Valoma – the Volcan take on the Paloma, a refreshing highball style cocktail with zesty notes of pink grapefruit, elevated with volcanic black lava salt.

La Valoma

60ml Volcán Tequila Blanco

45ml fresh grapefruit juice

20ml fresh lime juice

20ml agave syrup

StrangeLove Soda Water

METHOD: Combine all ingredients excluding soda in a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Garnish highball glass with a black lava salt rim and strain in mixture over fresh ice. Top with soda and a grapefruit wedge

Volcan De Mi Tierra Cristalino is an añejo tequila, aged for months with different cask finishes; after extracting wood colour by natural filtration, Volcan Cristalino offers a clear liquid yet with an incredible depth and a fusion of aromas: dried fruits, chocolate, vanilla and cooked agave flavours, best enjoyed neat or over ice.

The Volcán De Mi Tierra collection of super-premium tequilas will retail for $105-160 RRP.

