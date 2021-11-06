A New Zealand-made collection of tonic waters and mixers – East Imperial – has officially launched in Australia just in time for summer.

Inspired by a 1903 East African recipe, East Imperial products are designed to be experienced both standalone, or paired with your favourite light or dark premium spirit.

East Imperial has been enjoyed by Kiwis and cocktail lovers around the globe for almost a decade – it is served in some of the finest bars, restaurants and hotels globally including Atlas in Singapore, one of the top 4 bars in the world, and at the Faena Hotel, Miami Beach, voted No.1 Best Hotel Conde Nast Traveler 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. In 2019, East Imperial was recognised as the third Top Trending Brand and third Top Selling Tonic Water Brand on a global scale, as voted by the World’s Top 50 Bars.

East Imperial’s ingredients are sourced from Asia and Africa, tracing quinine back to the Java province, where the Dutch originally sourced it from in 1888 to 1942. High-quality natural ingredients are combined with Javanese quinine and a small-batch manufacturing process, resulting in a distinct flavour profile.

“Working with authentic ingredient suppliers and the very best global distillers and bartenders since our inception, we have created a range of ultra-premium mixers that truly stand out from the crowd,” said Tony Burt, Founder and CEO of East Imperial. “Aussies are well-travelled and we know they have impeccable taste, so we’re excited to bring our products into the market for our neighbours to enjoy.”

East Imperial’s tonics and mixers are also all-natural and low in sugar. The 150ml bottle pours the exact 3:1 mixer to spirit ratio for any signature cocktail. Available in 150mL and 500mL glass bottles, Aussies can find a range including Old World Tonic, Tonic Water, Yuzu Tonic, Grapefruit Tonic, Thai Dry Ginger Ale, Mombasa Ginger Beer, Grapefruit Soda, Yuzu Lemonade, Kima Kola, Soda Water and Royal Botanic Tonic

The company will also be releasing an all-new format for its tonic water and mixers for the summer season – a 180ml cans range.

“Whether it’s a poolside party, a picnic in the Botanical Gardens or a day at Bondi, we’ve created the perfect way for Australians to enjoy their favourite beverage on the go with family and friends,” said Tony. “Our new cans will allow Aussies to not only create their favourite alcoholic or non-alcoholic spirit, but also experience our flavours as a refreshing standalone drink in a more convenient way.”

Australians can purchase the tonic waters and mixers on the East Imperial website and at Dan Murphy’s from $50 for a pack of 24x150mL. More locations will be rolling out soon, including Booze Bud and independent retailers.

The new range of cans will be available initially on Amazon, and expected to be in-stock in the coming weeks ready for summer. Aussies will be able to find all East Imperial flavours (except Royal Botanic Tonic), in boxes of 10x180mL cans.