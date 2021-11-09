Dazzling Moët & Chandon celebration comes to Sydney

Sydney will join London, New York, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Moscow, Johannesburg and Mexico City in hosting the Moët & Chandon ‘Effervescence’ festival next month.

Moët & Chandon is holding a series of sparkling events in cities around the world to celebrate effervescent moments over the past 270 years since the Champagne House was founded.

Regis Dupuis, Managing Director, Moët Hennessy Australia & New Zealand, said: “We’re delighted to be one of the leading cities around the world playing host to Moët & Chandon’s celebration of Effervescence. After a challenging year, our great wish is that this end of year celebration marks a moment of magic and the joy of togetherness”,

Opening on December 2 for four days only, a giant, reflective installation entitled ‘Effervescence’ will take over Bennelong lawn. Set against the backdrop of Sydney Harbour and the Royal Botanical Garden and inspired by the spirit of Moët & Chandon, a 500 square metre circular sculpture will be installed, a bubbling symbol of celebration set on one of Sydney’s most iconic vantage points.

Once inside, guests will be taken on a magical journey through the world of Moët & Chandon, travelling through the ‘Cellars of Moët’ to discover the ‘Heart of Celebration’. The interior will feature a glittering custom-built chandelier, an immersive Eternal Effervescence Room and a glamourous champagne tower.

A variety of day and evening champagne experiences are on offer. Tickets to the day events are $35 and include access to the Moët & Chandon ‘Effervescence’ installation and a Moët Mini on arrival, served straight from the iconic Moët Mini-Matic, the world’s first champagne vending machine.

By night, guests will have the option of three different curated experiences – the Moët Impérial Evening, the Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial Evening and the Moët Grand Vintage Evening, each one filled with Champagne, canapés and celebrations. Tickets start at $100, and include exclusive access to Moët & Chandon ‘Effervescence’, with only 120 tickets available each night, a Moët Mini on arrival and Moët & Chandon champagne for the evening, plus roving food and live DJ sets.

Toast for a cause

Moët & Chandon will be inviting all those attending its Effervescence events around the world to raise a glass and join its charitable initiative of Toast for a Cause.

This year, the toast will be dedicated to the preservation of biodiversity and in Australia, Moët & Chandon will partner with The Sapphire Project, supporting the critically underfunded area of marine conservation.

Moët & Chandon Effervescence will be in Sydney from Thursday, December 2, until Saturday, December 4. To book tickets and discover more, please visit https://moeteffervescence.com.au/

