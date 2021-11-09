Italian apertif range Starlino launches in Australia

Hotel Starlino, a new range of Italian Aperitifs, has arrived in Australia just in time for spritz season.

The range has been created by the Torino Distillery, located in the birthplace of modern Vermouth, Turin. It contains all-natural flavours and offers three sessionable aperitif products: a Rosé Aperitivo, Orange Aperitivo and Rosso Vermouth.

These versatile beverages are best enjoyed with tonic, soda, sparkling wine or appreciated on the rocks. If a cocktail is

more your style, Torino suggests adding Hotel Starlino to classics such as the Negroni, Manhattan or Royale.

The Rosé Aperitif is a sweet vermouth infused with pink grapefruit, orange peel and natural botanicals, delivered in an apothecary-style bottle inspired by Italy’s architectural style, Stile Liberty.

The aromatic Orange Aperitif is rich in zesty fresh orange flavours and herb spice, with a base of Italian wine and flavours of blood orange and peach.

The distillery has been producing vermouths for over 100 years, with its modern Rosso Vermouth infused with vanilla and richly textured with enticing notes of raisin, macerated orange, tea, carob, and nutmeg. The vermouth is then aged for over 30 days in Bourbon barrels for a smooth subtle spice finish.

Karel “Papi” Reyes, Hotel Starlino Australian Ambassador said: “We are seeing a renewed interest in vermouths and aperitifs globally, and Hotel Starlino has crafted the ‘next generation’, which are bright, modern and fresh and evoke the relaxed Italian elegance of aperitivo hour.

“Crafted to be mixable, sessionable and versatile, we are excited to launch this range in Australia as a fresh new face to the popular spritz category.”

Available now to purchase at Dan Murphy’s, Boozebud, Amazon Au and Discerning Drinks Co.

