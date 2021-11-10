Are there two more delicious words than Mojito KitKat?

Here’s some delicious news: Surry Hills rum distillery BRIX has collaborated with KitKat’s chocolatiers to handcraft three new creations infused with rum, including a Mojito KitKat flavour.

The Mint, Grapefruit & Lime Mojito features crisp wafers with creamy white chocolate infused with Brix White Rum, lime, grapefruit and mint.

The Spiced Christmas Pudding features milk chocolate infused with Brix Spiced Rum, crisp wafers, crumbled pudding, currants and macadamias.

The Caramelised Pecan Gold – crisp wafers with caramelised white chocolate infused with Brix Gold Rum, pecans, ginger and biscuit.

The chocolate bars contain 0.5% alcohol and is priced at $20 each.

“We’re always exploring new ways to surprise and delight KitKat fans over the holiday season, with exciting flavour combinations and collaborations,” said Nestlé head of marketing – confectionery Joyce Tan. “So, we’re thrilled to partner with BRIX Distillery to bring Aussies the break we’ve all been waiting for.

“With rum trending and tipped to be at holiday celebrations far and wide, we couldn’t look past a local distillery to bring a little party to this year’s limited edition KitKat bar.”

Brix said: “For the past few months, we’ve been working on a very exciting and top-secret collaboration … a special range of Brix rum infused KitKat bars. Put your feet up and have a REAL break, just in time for Christmas with these three delightfully infused chocolate treats from Sydney’s KitKat Chocolatory. PLUS we’ll be doing Rum & KitKat tasting pairings in our bar throughout November and December.”

