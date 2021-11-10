SOFI launches new Aperitivo spirit

SOFI has entered the spirits category with Aperitivo, an all-natural 16% ABV spritz with no added sugar.

SOFI Aperitivo Blood Orange and Bitters balances local grape spirit, blood orange and bitter botanicals (inspired by The Veneto Spritz). Suggested serve is with Prosecco, soda to taste and a wedge of fresh citrus. It’s already taken out a silver medal at the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

In addition, the Pink Grapefruit and Lavender Aperitivo balances local grape spirit, pink grapefruit and a touch of lavender (inspired by The Pompelmo).

SOFI is launching its new full-strength Aperitivos as part of an expanded distribution partnership with Joval Wine Group.

The deal will fall under the red+white umbrella and marks the first brand partnership in the spirits category for Joval Wine Group. It will focus on expanding SOFI Aperitivo’s on-premise and off-premise offering, across chains, hospitality groups, restaurants, bars and hotel and accommodation sectors.

“Joval has an incredible portfolio including Australia’s leading Prosecco so we will be able to provide venues and retailers with an all-Australian spritz package that wins on taste, price and provenance,” said Tom Maclean, Founder of SOFI. “Most

importantly though, we enjoy working with the team.

Gary Crawford, General Manager of Joval Wine Group, added: “We are proud and excited to be partnering with SOFI Aperitivo, as their exclusive Australian distributor. We can’t wait to have SOFI sitting alongside our amazing Prosecco offering ready to take on the Australian summer.”

The Aperitivo range is available now at Dan Murphy’s, Vintage Cellars and more than 500 BWS stores.