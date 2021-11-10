Modus Cerveza launches for summer

Modus Brewing has launched Modus Cerveza, a crisp, easy-drinking classic beer inspired by coastal Mexico.

Modus is the first Australian brewery to launch a Cerveza into their core range at this scale. The beer has a 4.2% ABV and is casually crafted with innovative citrus-forward hops and traditional Mexican ingredients. Frosty, light bodied with a crisp citrus finish, Modus Cerveza is best served with a fresh lime wedge.

It’s a canny move by MOdus, as new research data from Maxima Kitchen Equipment shows a Mexican brew is most popular beer in the world. According to Google searches, Corona was the most searched beer in 62 out of 188 countries.

Jaz Wearin, co-founder and owner of Modus Brewery said: “We couldn’t be more excited to launch Modus Cerveza as we see restrictions easing across the country, with a renewed sense of celebration and thirst for life among Aussies.

“This summer is about taking it easy and coming together with friends, enjoying that relaxed and laid back coastal lifestyle. We’re bridging a new evolution of Mexican beer to Aussie drinkers, with a crisp taste that suits everyone – from the craft consumer in search of a fresh, easy-drinking beer, to the everyday drinker looking for an entry into the craft market.

“The strong growth trend of US brewers releasing craft Cervezas into the Australian market, has clearly shown Aussie’s love to experience Mexican culture, cuisine, design and lifestyle. Modus are excited about bringing a crafted Cerveza to the Aussie market for those consumers wanting to try something new, that is proudly Australian brewed.”

Modus Cerveza is now available at Dan Murphy’s in NSW stores, online at Modus Brewing and BoozeBud, and will be on shelves and in premise at a range of venues across Australia from November. Modus Cerveza prices start from $24.99 (six pack) and $39.99 (12 pack case).