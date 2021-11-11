Aussie bars raise a glass to Thanksgiving

While Thanksgiving is generally thought of as an American holiday, Australian hospitality venues have much to be thankful for, with the end of the lockdown after a very tough year.

To celebrate catching up with family and friends again and being thankful to our favourite bars and restaurants reopening, ‘Cheers! Spirits from the USA’ is partnering with some of Australia’s leading venues to turn “Happy Hour into Thanksgiving Hour” for the week of Thanksgiving.

From November 22 until November 28, you’ll be able to choose from a range of American spirits in Thanksgiving themed cocktails at special prices, from iconic bars including Maybe Sammy, Kittyhawk, Burdekin Hotel, Grain Bar, Nola Smokehouse and Bar, The Swinging Cat (below) and Burrow Bar in Sydney, The Everleigh, The Elysian Whisky Bar, The Catfish and Que Club in Melbourne, The Gresham in Brisbane, and Maybe Mae in Adelaide.

The cocktails will highlight the quality and versatility of American spirits, and showcase brands including Angel’s Envy Bourbon, Bulleit Bourbon, KOVAL, Old Forester, St George Gin, Wild Turkey, Westland, and Westward American Single Malt Whiskey.

The creations have evocative names, such as the Thanksgiving Sour (at the Burdekin), the Pumpkin Pie (at Ends & Means), the Thanksgiving Sazerac (at Nola), Dressing the Bird (at Que), Cranbourbon Catfizz (at The Catfish), and Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice (at The Elysian).

Charles McEntee from the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S (DISCUS), which sponsors the ‘Cheers! Spirits from the USA’ campaign in Australia said: “After a difficult year, we’re looking forward to partnering with some of the nation’s leading venues to celebrate Thanksgiving. The country is known for having some of the most knowledgeable and innovative bartenders, so we’re looking forward to Australians being able to experience new and delicious cocktails using some of America’s finest spirits, whilst supporting much loved bars and giving thanks.”

For more details, and to see the full list of participating venues, head to: https://www.instagram.com/americanspiritsinaus/ or https://www.facebook.com/AmericanSpiritsinAus.