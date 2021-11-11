Tinnies has brewed its first collaborative beer with craft superstar Moon Dog Craft Brewery – Blood Orange Hazy Pale Ale.

The beer builds on the cult following of its previous seasonal releases, including the recent Choc Cherry Stout and the hugely popular Hot Craft Bun Ale, which captured the rich aroma of a hot cross bun in a special ale.

Like all Tinnies’ seasonal brews, this limited release taps into craft beer fans’ insatiable thirst for locally-brewed ales that push the flavour envelope to deliver fun, creative twists on popular beer styles.

“Moon Dog are leaders in Australia’s rich craft beer scene and we are so excited to launch our first ever collaboration with them – marrying Tinnies’ award-winning craft brewing skills with Moon Dog’s legendary commitment to flavour and fun,” said Coles Liquor Business Category Manager Richard Bryant.

“We know our customers love Tinnies’ special releases and this first ever partnership with Moon Dog to brew the Blood Orange Hazy Pale Ale is expected to drive demand to new heights.”

Moon Dog’s co-founder Karl van Buuren added: “Packed with blood oranges, the Hazy Pale Ale is a juicy, zesty rethink of this hugely popular ale style and we know Tinnies and Moon Dog fans will both love it.

“To craft it, we selected Citra, Amarillo and Centennial hops that perfectly complement the blood orange, which is added late in the fermentation process to really maximise those zingy citrus flavours.”

With fruity flavours that remind some drinkers of a cider, the easy-drinking hazy ale style has won fans around the world, including Australia where it is one of the fastest-growing segments in the craft beer market and internet searches for ‘Hazy Pale Ale’ have surged over the past two years.

.

“The fruity flavours of hazy ales have already proved very popular, including with customers who don’t think of themselves as beer drinkers, it’s really challenging how people think of beer, which is exciting and exactly what a craft beer brand like Tinnies is all about,” said Bryant.

Moon Dog Tinnies Hazy Pale Ale is available at Liquorland, First Choice Liquor Market and Vintage Cellars.

Coles reveals its top Christmas drinks trends