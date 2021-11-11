Rodd & Gunn opens The Lodge Bar Chadstone

New Zealand fashion retailer Rodd & Gunn has joined forces with Myer Chadstone to open its first Lodge Bar in Australia.

The new venue follows successful openings in Queenstown and Auckland. The Queenstown venue was the original hospitality venture for Rodd & Gunn and boasts an uninterrupted view of Lake Wakatipu.

The company said the Chadstone bar “marks the start of big things to come within the market”.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to browse the latest Rodd & Gunn collection and recharge with a curated selection of beverages and a locally sourced food menu.

It features a terrazzo bar with lavish seating zones that reflect Rodd & Gunn’s heritage, showcasing oak wood flooring, wool rugs, tan leather, and brass accents.

The menu was crafted by The Lodge Bar’s chef Matt Lambert and showcases ingredients from local suppliers – including specialty cheeses supplied by Calendar Cheese Co; breads, pastries and baked goods from Dench Bakery and Mabels; and High ethically farmed meats supplied from local sustainability pioneers Meatsmith.

Master Sommelier, Cameron Douglas, The Lodge Bar’s head of beverages, highlights award-winning New Zealand wines in the expansive wine list, alongside varietals from Australia and around the world. Patrons can savour wines from family-owned producer Peregrine, an acclaimed New Zealand winery known for its award-winning 100% biodynamic wine.

The Lodge Bar Chadstone offering also showcases an array of renowned New Zealand spirits, premium cocktails, and craft beer from industry leaders, Garage Project.

