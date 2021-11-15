Dan Murphy’s bets on craft beers in WA

Dan Murphy’s has rolled out a new store in Hyde Park, Western Australia, which features 500 chilled craft beers, with 40% of them being local brews.

Sales of craft beers at BWS and Dan Murphy’s have grown by more than 20% in the last year as brewers continue to push the frontiers of flavour.

“West Australians spend more on craft beer than any other state according to our sales data, and Dan Murphy’s Hyde Park is our best performing store in the entire country when it comes to craft beer,” Dan Murphy’s Managing Director Alex Freudmann (below) said. “The approach to our stores of the future is to offer curated ranges based on what locals prefer, which is why we wanted to make sure this store has our widest range of craft beer in the country.

“We are committed to continuing to support local brands and it’s great to see such a huge offering of West Australian craft beers. It’s an exciting time for Australian brewers, winemakers and distillers – there is a lot of innovation in the space, and we are seeing customers choosing to support local products more than ever.”

It follows the unveiling of Dan Murphy’s South Melbourne in March, which was the first store to feature the drinks retailer’s new flagship design. Dan Murphy’s Hamilton (QLD) and Ascot Vale (VIC) have also undergone complete renewals following investments of over $1 million each.

This week, Dan Murphy’s Pasadena will be the first store in South Australia to get the new look.

“We know customers expect so much more from us than products on shelves, which is why we are increasingly innovating and using technology to create our stores of the future,” Dan Murphy’s Managing Director Alex Freudmann said.

All stores have central areas at the heart of the stores where customers can experience ‘magic moments’, which include wine and spirit tastings, a merchant’s corner with recommendations from the store’s resident Wine Merchant and on-demand ‘micro-classes’ hosted by in-store product experts.

Customers can also choose to educate themselves by exploring highlighted areas in the stores, which will contain engaging information about a specific product or segment.

“The most important thing for us is that the customer is in charge of how and what they want to experience or educate themselves about,” Freudmann explained.

In total, the retailer is planning on having 10 stores with the new flagship design completed during this financial year.

