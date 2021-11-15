Grainshaker team opens The Distiller Bar

The team behind Grainshaker Australian Vodka and NED Australian Whisky are opening The Distiller bar later this month, a new venue in Melbourne’s Welcome to Thornbury precinct.

The large cocktail bar is hosted in a modern space designed by Black Milk, with warm mahogany and leather finishes juxtaposed against industrial concrete. There’s an array of booths and high tables as well as a separate function space.

The Distiller is located at a functioning distillery, with the focal piece of the venue being a copper pot still and distiller Ruby Lewis working on small batch vodka products. Essentially a vodka lab, The Distiller will be an incubator and innovation hub where Grainshaker will research and develop new products, collaborate with local distillers to help support Australia’s thriving spirits industry.

The heart of The Distiller’s brand ethos is to highlight Aussie spirits and connect people to the drinks they are drinking and the distillation process. With only 8% of spirits consumed in Australia actually being made in Australia, The Distiller wants to flip the statistic!

Masterclasses and tastings will be hosted by the bar’s mixologists and distiller Ruby Lewis (above). Guests can taste vodka straight off the still, learn about infusions and create their own infused vodka, learn about the history of whisky and the production process as well as create their own cocktails.

On the menu are much loved classics that have been given a ‘Distiller’ twist. The Macadamia Negroni has earthy, nutty notes and consists of Grainshaker Rye, macadamia, Sweet Vermouth, Ruby Bitter, the native Australian Wattle Seed and orange. For something more fruity and refreshing the Fancy Vodka Raspberry is the perfect choice with Grainshaker Vodka, homemade raspberry & thyme shrub, topped with lime & soda. For the whisky lovers Ned’s Mule with NED Australian Whisky, lime, Angostura Bitters, Fever Tree Ginger Ale and mint is a must try. The extensive cocktail menu is complimented by a range of spirits, wines and beers.

There are also a series of bar tasting flights available featuring Grainshaker and NED spirits.

Being located in the Welcome to Thornbury precinct has its advantages and guests can order from Mr Burgers simply using a QR code and their food will be delivered to the table.

The Distiller will open on Friday, November 26. Opening hours – 5pm until late Wednesday to Friday and 12 noon until late on the weekends.

Australia’s fastest growing whisky & vodka brands