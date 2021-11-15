Lyre’s launches bubbles without the booze

Lyre’s has just dropped its first full-size bottle of non-alcoholic sparkling wine – Classico – just in time for summer and the holiday season.

“We’re very excited to launch our Classico ahead of Christmas and the New Year,” said Mark Livings, Lyre’s Co-founder and CEO.

“It’s a great premium option for those looking to enjoy all that a sparkling wine offers, minus the alcohol. We’re seeing a moderation trend sweeping across all global markets, and with this comes an emphasis on health and wellness. IWSR forecasts that no-and-low alcohol volume in Australia will grow by 16% from 2020 to 2024; so, there’s no doubt that there’s a growing demand for sophisticated alcohol-free drinks, and we are confident Classico will be well-received by those who are jumping on the trend.”

Classico is a prosecco-style wine, featuring aromas of fresh peach, melon, and granny smith apple, it is best served chilled in a flute or coupette. If you fancy being transported to Italy, add Lyre’s Italian Spritz, soda and orange for a refreshing non-alcoholic Amalfi Spritz.

The sparkling wine has been created by Lyre’s flavour architect, David Murphy.

“A glass of bubbles is an absolute staple for any celebration, whether it be a birthday, anniversary, or the holiday season,” he said. “Our Lyre’s Classico evokes a classic grape and melon bouquet with a suitably dry finish, set to elevate any drinking occasion. Classico was crafted meticulously by identifying the distinct aromas, tastes and look you find in well-known Italian sparkling wines, so there’s no doubt you’ll feel like you’re sipping on bubbles by the Amalfi Coast.”

The 750mL is available at a cost of $14.99RRP online at lyres.com.au and Sans Drinks from November, and in David Jones stores across Australia. It will also be rolling out in Woolworths from next year.

Classico is also available as a ready-to-drink (RTD) (250mL); which has recently been awarded Gold by The Spirits Business (2021), Silver in the NY International Spirits Competition (2021), and Bronze in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (2021).