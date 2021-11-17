Smirnoff Seltzer supports musos with new flavour launch

Smirnoff Seltzer has added Mixed Berries to its line-up of flavours and is celebrating the launch with a new initiative – Ads for Artists – which is aimed at drumming up support for homegrown musicians whose careers and livelihoods have been dramatically affected by on-going restrictions on live music.

The ready-to-drink release is a mix of Smirnoff No.21 Premium Vodka, sparkling water and a hint of natural berry flavours.

As the brand music lovers reach for during summer festivals and live music with friends, Smirnoff wanted to find a way to use their platform to give back to their mates in the music sector who are doing it tough.

To give emerging music a hand, Smirnoff Seltzer, will be giving away more than $1 million of advertising placements to support home-grown artists, curated by the campaign’s creative directors, ARIA number one album holders, The Jungle Giants.

As the champions of homegrown music, The Jungle Giants will be tasked with finding Smirnoff’s new sounds of summer, selecting 12 emerging artists’ tracks to appear on Smirnoff Seltzer’s advertising placements across billboards, video on demand, YouTube, Spotify, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat from January 2022.

Chosen artists will be paid a licensing fee above the APRA industry standard to support them and give them a platform while they await a return to the mainstage. The combined ad placements are worth more than $1 million and will feature a mix of audio and visuals.

The Jungle Giants’ Sam Hales said: “Australia has one of the most vibrant and connected music scenes in the world. After being apart for so long, there’s never been a better time to let our music bring us back together. First to close and last to open, our industry has been one of the hardest hit by recent events, and it’s been felt hardest by our mates in the emerging music scene.

“These artists rely on gigging to develop their sound, grow their fan base and earn an income. That’s why we’re really

pumped to have the chance to give local talent a boost as we get back on our feet. Australia needs its artists more than ever. It’s time to get the show back on the road baby.”

Smirnoff Seltzer Marketing Manager Maddy Stockwell added: “Smirnoff is so synonymous with music and the memories we create sharing great afternoons with friends, and summer festivals listening to the best Australian artists. That’s why we decided to use our Smirnoff Seltzer Mixed Berries advertising spend to do some good and support our mates in the music industry.”

Ads for Artists submissions close on December 12, 2021 and will be announced on the Smirnoff Australia Facebook and Instagram Channels.

Smirnoff Seltzer Mixed Berries 250ml Slim Can four-pack retails for $19.99. It’s now available in Liquorland, First Choice and independent retailers. Mango, Natural Lime, Passionfruit and Raspberry Rosé are available in liquor stores nationwide.