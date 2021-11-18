Drink pink to save a bro during Movember

Margaret River wine label Choosy Beggars is encouraging men to drink pink wine during Movember to challenge stereotypes and expectations about what masculinity means.

Choosy Beggars award-winning winemaker Julian Langworthy regards his delicate pink Choosy Beggars rosé is a Movember hero, and not just because its label sports a fetching handlebar moustache.

“Our Rosé is the most popular variety from the Choosy Beggars range and a hugely sought-after style, but it’s the stereotype that rosé is a ‘feminine’ style that makes this wine an agent for change,” Langworthy said.

“It’s all about challenging stereotypes and expectations about what masculinity means, whether that’s in relation to talking about your health and mental well-being or enjoying a pink drink.

“I’m based in Margaret River, in the heart of this beautiful wine-growing country but I know mental health for men is still such a big issue across regional areas in Australia. I think we’re making progress and events like Movember really are a catalyst for men to open up about what they’re experiencing, it starts a conversation.”

A special partnership between Coles Liquor Group and Choosy Beggars raises funds for Movember all year long thanks to a 50¢ donation with the purchase of any of the wines in the selection.

Research from the Movember Foundation has found that a quarter of men globally (25%) reported their mental health had deteriorated during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet only 16% had spoken to a Health Care Provider about their mental health – an issue that has been at the heart of the Movember campaign since it began in 2003.

In the past two years, the Choosy Beggars – Coles Liquor partnership raised close to $170,000 for Movember, and with sales of the label growing strongly, the outlook for this year is looking rosy.

Real men drink pink

Rosé is the quiche of wines in some men’s minds, but the “brosé” movement in recent years has changed perceptions around pink wine.

Australian rosé has come a long way from its sweet, 1970s heritage to the crisp, Provencal styles that have powered a surge in popularity of pink wines, which have seen impressive sales growth in recent years, according to Coles Liquor wine sourcing manager James Vercoe (below) who is sporting a pretty impressive mo of his own.

Rosé sales are “going gangbusters” at the retail level according to Wine Australia.

Sales of still rose in bottles grew by 18% in value and 13% in volume to the year ending July 4, 2021. By comparison, the wine category overall grew 7% in value but declined 1.5% in volume over the same period.

“The Choosy Beggars range captures some of WA’s finest wine-growing regions in a selection that regularly receives high scores in wine shows around the country – the previous vintage of the Sem-Sauv and Rosé were given 90 and 92 points respectively from the James Halliday Wine Companion,” Vercoe said.

“Choosy Beggars winemaker Julian Langworthy makes some of the country’s best rosé wines, he’s really at the vanguard of the rosé revolution that’s taken hold in Australia.”

“The fact this Movember fund-raiser runs all year is really special and hopefully it ensures that we keep men’s health on the agenda.”

In addition to raising funds through sales of Choosy Beggars wines, this year Coles is also selling limited-edition moustache-shaped donuts and an exclusive Coles Koi For Men grooming range, with a $1 donation from each sale made during November going directly to Movember to address mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and help men live happier, healthier and longer lives.

Aussies can fundraise by growing a moustache, committing to run or walk 60kms and Move for Movember, host an in-person or virtual Mo-ment, or Mo their Own Way and get creative to raise funds. To donate or learn more, go to Movember.com.

