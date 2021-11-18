Coopers secures distribution deal for Yebisu beer

Australian drinkers can now get their hands on one of Japan’s most prestigious beers – Yebisu Premium Beer – with Coopers Brewery securing the exclusive rights to distribute the brand in Australia.

Yebisu Brand Manager with Coopers Brewery, Chris Levey, said Japanese beer continues to premiumise the beer category and grow in popularity with Australian drinkers.

Coopers also distributes Japanese brand Sapporo Premium Beer, which Levey said continues to resonate well with Australian drinkers, achieving double digit volume growth in the 12 months to August 2021.

“Yebisu is a symbol of Japan’s unwavering commitment to quality and craft, meeting the intersection of Australian drinkers’ desire for exploration and discovery and their attraction to true originals and authenticity,” he noted.

“We expect the introduction of Yebisu will drive further interest in the Japanese beer segment, appealing to a broad range of discerning beer drinkers seeking discovery, quality and authenticity, and a richer, more rewarding flavour experience.”

Born in Tokyo in 1890, Yebisu (pronounced ‘Ebis’ in English), is imbued with over 130 years of Japanese heritage and tradition and has won the praise of beer drinkers both domestically and internationally, with accolades as far back as the Gold Prize at the Paris Expo in 1900.

Made exclusively in Japan, Yebisu is crafted with carefully selected ingredients from Sapporo Breweries Collaborative Farms. Yebisu is brewed adhering to the Reinheitsgebot, Bavarian Purity Law, to deliver a rich and authentic malt beer experience. The 500-year-old purity law stipulates that only three ingredients can be used to brew the finest German beer; water, malt and hops. Yeast is the fourth ingredient that is now allowed, but it’s not listed in the original law because yeast’s role in the fermentation process had not yet been discovered at the time that it was written.

Yebisu’s extra malt and longer brewing process result in a medium bodied golden lager, rich in flavour, with a gentle froth and toasty hop aroma.

The beer is launching in a 4 x 350ml can format and is now available from all First Choice Liquor stores and selected Liquorland and Vintage Cellars outlets nationally. Yebisu will also be available from independent retailers and on-premise locations from early December.