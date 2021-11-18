How Endeavour Group is handling Schoolies Week

Endeavour Group stores, venues and delivery drivers in popular Schoolies locations across the country are gearing up to crack down on any attempts by minors accessing alcohol and adults trying to supply minors with alcohol.

“We always refuse service if we believe an adult is purchasing alcohol on behalf of a minor, and during schoolies season our store teams and security guards will be on high alert,” said Endeavour Group Managing Director Steve Donohue.

The refreshed Schoolies program is rolling out in almost 250 BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores and over 50 ALH hotels, as well as its ecommerce businesses, including delivery drivers.

“Through our store and hospitality teams we are closely connected to the communities we serve, and by working closely with local communities across the country, we have been able to identify which venues and retail stores to focus on this schoolies season,” Donohue explained.

In stores, the program includes extensive signage and displays to reinforce the ID25 and Don’t Buy it For Them policies to customers and team members.

The program is set to remind customers that anyone who appears under the age of 25 will be checked for ID, and that it is a crime to purchase alcohol for someone under the age of 18. It is a crime to supply alcohol to minors, and offenders face serious penalties.

Stores and hotels in popular Schoolies areas will also have decals from DrinkWise to remind Schoolies of how excessive and irresponsible consumption can ruin their Schoolies experience as well as reputation.

“DrinkWise is working with retailers, including Dan Murphy’s and BWS, to display moderation messages within liquor stores to remind Schoolies to stay classy when celebrating,” DrinkWise CEO Simon Strahan said.

The decals invite Schoolies to scan QR codes to experience an augmented reality scenario, illustrating the unwanted outcome of excessive consumption and why it is important to responsibly enjoy Schoolies.

It has been a challenging year for students having to do homeschooling, and according to DrinkWise research from September, many have felt disconnected.

“With over a third of Year 12s not feeling connected to those around them during 2021, it is natural that they will now want to experience some newfound freedom and celebrate the end of school,” Strahan added. “However, after such a hard year of enduring restrictions, homeschooling and missed events, we’d encourage school leavers not to waste the opportunity to reconnect with friends. If of legal age and choosing to drink, only do so in moderation and make sure you’re looking out for your friends and keeping everyone safe.”

Schoolies festivities kick off on November 20 in some states and ends on December 10.