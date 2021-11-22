Lifestyle

5 tequila & coffee cocktails you need to try

By on

It’s National Espresso Day on November 23 and what better way to celebrate than with a caffeinated cocktail? Coffee cocktails spiked with tequila are a delicious match – the rich history and cultivation process of agave parallels that of coffee beans. Together they are guaranteed to kick your evening up a notch.

Cazcabel Coffee Tequila blends a roasted hit of coffee with its earthy agave base to create a balance of sweetness and bitterness. Try these five cocktail ideas.

Mexican Alexander

  • 40ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
  • 10ml White Chocolate Liqueur
  • 50ml double cream
  • Cubed ice
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Garnish: grated nutmeg

Method: Grate nutmeg. Shake all ingredients together with cubed ice and double strain into a frozen Nic and Nora Glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg and serve. Dip the glass in melted chocolate to add an additional flavour burst.

Don’s Russian

  • 35ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
  • 15ml Cointreau
  • 20ml Espresso
  • 2 tsp double cream
  • Garnish with coffee beans

Method: Shake all ingredients and double strain into the glass. Garnish with coffee beans on top.

Coffee Negroni

  • 15ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
  • 15ml espresso
  • 15ml Campari
  • 15ml Sweet Vermouth

Method: Build all ingredients in your preferred glass and stir.

Banana Split Martini

  • 35ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
  • 25ml Cacao-infused Rum
  • 20ml Caramelised banana syrup
  • 50ml espresso
  • Cubed ice
  • A pinch of Salt

Method: Shake all ingredients with cubed ice. Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a caramelised banana slice.

Espresso Martini

  • 60ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
  • 50ml espresso
  • 5ml sugar syrup
  • Garnish with an orange twist

Method: Shake all ingredients and double strain into a chilled coupe glass (pictured main).

The Cazcabel range is available to purchase at Dan Murphy’s. Cazcabel Blanco, Coffee & Reposado are also available to purchase at BWS.

Premium flavoured tequila is your new favourite drink

