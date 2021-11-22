5 tequila & coffee cocktails you need to try

It’s National Espresso Day on November 23 and what better way to celebrate than with a caffeinated cocktail? Coffee cocktails spiked with tequila are a delicious match – the rich history and cultivation process of agave parallels that of coffee beans. Together they are guaranteed to kick your evening up a notch.

Cazcabel Coffee Tequila blends a roasted hit of coffee with its earthy agave base to create a balance of sweetness and bitterness. Try these five cocktail ideas.

Mexican Alexander

40ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila

10ml White Chocolate Liqueur

50ml double cream

Cubed ice

Pinch of sea salt

Garnish: grated nutmeg

Method: Grate nutmeg. Shake all ingredients together with cubed ice and double strain into a frozen Nic and Nora Glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg and serve. Dip the glass in melted chocolate to add an additional flavour burst.

Don’s Russian

35ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila

15ml Cointreau

20ml Espresso

2 tsp double cream

Garnish with coffee beans

Method: Shake all ingredients and double strain into the glass. Garnish with coffee beans on top.

Coffee Negroni

15ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila

15ml espresso

15ml Campari

15ml Sweet Vermouth

Method: Build all ingredients in your preferred glass and stir.

Banana Split Martini

35ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila

25ml Cacao-infused Rum

20ml Caramelised banana syrup

50ml espresso

Cubed ice

A pinch of Salt

Method: Shake all ingredients with cubed ice. Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a caramelised banana slice.

Espresso Martini

60ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila

50ml espresso

5ml sugar syrup

Garnish with an orange twist

Method: Shake all ingredients and double strain into a chilled coupe glass (pictured main).

The Cazcabel range is available to purchase at Dan Murphy’s. Cazcabel Blanco, Coffee & Reposado are also available to purchase at BWS.

Premium flavoured tequila is your new favourite drink