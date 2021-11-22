5 tequila & coffee cocktails you need to try

It’s National Espresso Day on November 23 and what better way to celebrate than with a caffeinated cocktail? Coffee cocktails spiked with tequila are a delicious match – the rich history and cultivation process of agave parallels that of coffee beans. Together they are guaranteed to kick your evening up a notch.
Cazcabel Coffee Tequila blends a roasted hit of coffee with its earthy agave base to create a balance of sweetness and bitterness. Try these five cocktail ideas.
Mexican Alexander
- 40ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
- 10ml White Chocolate Liqueur
- 50ml double cream
- Cubed ice
- Pinch of sea salt
- Garnish: grated nutmeg
Method: Grate nutmeg. Shake all ingredients together with cubed ice and double strain into a frozen Nic and Nora Glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg and serve. Dip the glass in melted chocolate to add an additional flavour burst.
Don’s Russian
- 35ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
- 15ml Cointreau
- 20ml Espresso
- 2 tsp double cream
- Garnish with coffee beans
Method: Shake all ingredients and double strain into the glass. Garnish with coffee beans on top.
Coffee Negroni
- 15ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
- 15ml espresso
- 15ml Campari
- 15ml Sweet Vermouth
Method: Build all ingredients in your preferred glass and stir.
Banana Split Martini
- 35ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
- 25ml Cacao-infused Rum
- 20ml Caramelised banana syrup
- 50ml espresso
- Cubed ice
- A pinch of Salt
Method: Shake all ingredients with cubed ice. Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a caramelised banana slice.
Espresso Martini
- 60ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
- 50ml espresso
- 5ml sugar syrup
- Garnish with an orange twist
Method: Shake all ingredients and double strain into a chilled coupe glass (pictured main).
The Cazcabel range is available to purchase at Dan Murphy’s. Cazcabel Blanco, Coffee & Reposado are also available to purchase at BWS.
Premium flavoured tequila is your new favourite drink
Categories: Lifestyle