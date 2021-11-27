McGuigan releases Reserve Black Red Blend

McGuigan has released a new wine – Reserve Black 2020 Red Blend – just in time for the festive season.

The blend features a deep intensity, with flavours and aromas of blueberries and blackberries, integrated delicate oak and a hint of peppery spice.

Chief Winemaker Jamie Saint said the wine’s $15 price will allow a wider range of people to experience the new wine, with the confidence of a familiar and well-loved producer behind it.

“We’re thrilled to bring Australians this new offering and expect to see it on tables at many family gatherings over the coming months,” he said.

“We’re confident that this is a wine that will impress both long time McGuigan fans and new. There’s a reason we’re Australia’s number one selling red. We take people’s trust in us and our wines very seriously, and we’re excited to be further expanding our range to offer consumers another great drop that can be shared, or enjoyed, just because.

“McGuigan Reserve Black is the wine you take to your in-laws or serve for friends at a dinner party.”

McGuigan Black Label is the winemaker’s best-selling range in the UK and globally. The winemaker also has the biggest selling brand in the no-alcohol wine category with McGuigan Zero. It is No.1 in the fast-growing category in both the UK and Australia.

McGuigan Reserve Black 2020 Red Blend is available exclusively at Dan Murphy’s and retails for $15.

