Nepenthe releases Elevation Series

The latest offering from Adelaide Hills winemaker Nepenthe, the Elevation Series, aims to provide an accessible, high-end wine experience. Priced at $25, it spotlights flavours and textures from cooler, higher altitude fruits.

“We’re thrilled with the series, and we’re keen for people to get their hands on a bottle to try ahead of the upcoming festive season.” said Senior Winemaker James Evers.

“It’s the perfect collection to bring to a dinner party with friends. It packs a far bigger punch than the price tag suggests, proving excellent wine, made well, doesn’t have to be prohibitive.”

The series features a luscious, fuller-styled Chardonnay, a smooth and generous Pinot Noir and an elegant, zesty Sauvignon Blanc.

It is the latter – the Elevation Sauvignon Blanc – that has already made an industry splash, achieving an impressive 94 points in the Winestate Magazine 2021 Awards.

“The fruit selected for this wine came from cooler parts of the region in higher altitudes,” said Evers. “The parcels were picked at ultimate ripeness, resulting in a beautiful balance of tropical passionfruit with hints of grapefruit and nettle.

“We adopt a minimal intervention mentality, believing good wine is made in the vineyard. We source from a variety of sites throughout the region to achieve complexity and maintain quality in our wines.”

The Elevation series is available now from First Choice and Liquorland, RRP $25.

New cellar door for Nepenthe

AVL Wines recently received a $463,291 contribution from the South Australian government toward the $1.5million redevelopment of the Nepenthe Cellar Door in the Adelaide Hills.

The refurbishment will see the current Nepenthe Cellar Door transform into a world class must-visit facility to support the Adelaide Hills region and wine industry.

Included in the development is an upgrade of the winery’s cellar door, which will allow for three times more visitors, with a VIP tasting room and dedicated event hosting capability which has the potential to attract longer duration visits to the region.

AVL Wines CEO Craig Garvin said the company was extremely grateful to receive the State Government support.

“The grant allows us to proceed with the project immediately, bringing forward the economic and social benefits of the project to the South Australian and Adelaide Hills economies in a time where it’s much needed. The renovation will boost wine sales, create employment opportunities and encourage more tourism to the region from both national and international markets,” he said.