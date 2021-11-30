Athletic Brewing expands its sporting ties in Australia

Athletic Brewing Co, the official Non-Alcoholic Beer Provider of the IRONMAN Global Series, is amping up its sporting ties in Australia.

New to the Australian market, Athletic Brewing Co’s range of non-alcoholic brews have attracted backers that include Lance Armstrong and David Chang. The range has been a hit with athletes across the globe and recently sponsored the Noosa Tri in Queensland.

Jennie Goetsch, Head of International Business Development at Athletic Brewing Co, said: “As global sponsors of Ironman and first time sponsors of the Noosa Tri we love getting the beers in the hands of consumers and speaking directly with them at events.

“We will be onsite handing out beers at Ironman Western Australia in December as well as continuing to partner with local athletes.”

Athletic Brewing’s Two Trails program will also kick off in Australia in the new year.

“In 2022 we will be partnering with groups in Australia to ensure we are giving back in each country we operate,” Goetsch said. “As soon as grant submissions open up we will be encouraging submissions from Australia.”

Fast Company recently announced its first annual Brands That Matter list, honouring brands that do more than sell products or provide services. Athletic Brewing was among the companies and non-profits on the list that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals.

Sales of non-alcoholic drinks are booming in Australia – at Endeavour Group, for example, they have increased more than 83% in the last 12 months.

With restrictions easing, Goetsch said Athletic’s Upside Dawn Golden Ale and the Run Wild IPA are refreshing summer drinks that don’t sacrifice health and fitness.

“The response from consumers, the trade, and press has been very enthusiastic,” she said. “Off the heels of back-to-back gold medals at the International Beer Challenge, our velocities have been among category leaders where we’ve received placements.

“We will also be launching specialty Dry January party packs on our site and promoting the Dry January occasion in stores.”

As for whether there has been a favourite brew in the Australian market, she said there is about an equal split between Run Wild and Upside Dawn.

“No matter how many beers we release – over 50 new beers in the US in 2021 alone – Run Wild and Upside Dawn remain our most popular and highly awarded in our range,” she revealed.

“Australian consumers appear to appreciate Run Wild for a hoppier option and Upside Dawn for a milder golden ale.”

You can find a full list of local stockists here: au.athleticbrewing.com/pages/store-finder