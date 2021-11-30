Grant Burge releases prosecco wine range

Barossa winery Grant Burge has added two prosecco wines to its premium range: Grant Burge Prosecco NV and Prosecco Rosé.

Offering a lighter style, a touch of fruit, and with slightly lower alcohol (ABV 11.5%), the new Prosecco NV and Prosecco Rosé are designed to add sparkle to summer soirees.

Our love for locally crafted bubbles shows no signs of slowing – Australian sparkling continues to dominate the local wine market, contributing to 54% of total sparkling value sales. Within the Australian sparkling category, the growth is largely driven by prosecco.

Chief Winemaker Craig Stansborough said: “We are thrilled to build on our existing premium sparkling wine range, introducing Prosecco NV and Prosecco Rosé. The Grant Burge winemaking team is committed to crafting contemporary wines with beautiful drinkability – on their own or with food – and our new Prosecco duo will not disappoint.

“New Prosecco NV and Prosecco Rosé are refreshing in flavour, youthful and slightly lower in alcohol than Grant Burge’s more traditional sparklings, Pinot Noir Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Chardonnay Rosé. These wines are ideal to enjoy over long lunches or to pop a bottle for summer celebrations and festive drinking occasions.”



Grant Burge Prosecco NV has a light straw colour and floral nose bursting with white peach and acacia honey. Notes of pistachio and stone fruit entertain the palate before experiencing a subtle finish of honeysuckle. Grant Burge Prosecco Rosé has a pale pink complexion and offers soft red fruits with a bright minerality and slightly savoury nature. Dry in taste, with just a hint of tannin adding texture to the fresh and fruity style.

Offering premium prosecco at an affordable price point, Grant Burge Prosecco NV and Prosecco Rosé are available now at leading liquor stores nationally with an RRP of $25.