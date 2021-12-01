Hyper-local trend sweeps on-premise

Suppliers and operators in Australia will need to develop hyper-local strategies to attract consumers who are eating and drinking out close to home according to new CGA research.

CGA’s OPUS research reveals how lockdowns have led many drinkers and diners to favour local brands and venues. It shows nearly a third (31%) of consumers are now buying more local produce than a year ago, while just under a fifth (18%) are consciously investing more in their local communities. Both numbers are above the averages for CGA’s similar surveys across other major countries.

This trend has led drinkers to re-evaluate domestic drinks brands. A third (34%) say it is more important to them that their drink is from Australia than it was before COVID-19, and a fifth (19%) think it’s most important that drinks are local. The appetite for domestic drinks is most notable in the wine category, where four in five (80%) drinkers typically drink Australian brands—and more than a quarter (27%) are happy to pay more for them.

“The local habits that Australian consumers established in long lockdowns look likely to stick into 2022,” said Scott Elliott, CGA’s managing director, APAC & Americas.

“This may create challenges for businesses that depend on office workers and tourists, but it presents some valuable opportunities for brands and venues that are tapped into their local markets. To capitalise on them, suppliers and operators will need to work together to understand consumers and show genuine support for local communities—not just from state to state or city to city, but from town to town and block to block.”

To learn more about the hyper-local trend contact scott.elliott@cgastrategy.com.