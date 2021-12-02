Solento Organic Tequila launches in Australia

Award-winning Solento Organic Tequila is set to launch in Australia. Made in small batches from a single estate, Solento’s certified organic range already has a famous Aussie fan – actor Dan MacPherson describes it as a “ripper”.

The man behind Solento is award-winning filmmaker and surfer Taylor Steele, who called Australia home after residing in a secret spot on the surf break of Byron Bay for 10 years. His love for surfing and slowing things down ultimately culminated in the creation of Solento. It was over these slow moments that he built a friendship with MacPherson, one of the many Aussies involved with the brand ahead of its debut on our shores.

“I’ve got a strong connection to Australia having lived in Byron Bay for more than 10 years, and even though I now live in the US, I have a huge love for the culture, the surf and the relaxed way of life,” Taylor said. “Based on the global growth of the tequila category and the increasing demand for higher-quality sipping tequilas in the US, we anticipate that Australia is the perfect place to expand our global footprint outside of the US.”

Solento has had strong success in the US, particularly in coastal markets such as Southern California, The Hamptons, Hawaiian Islands and Florida. It expanding down under as it sees the relaxed, yet health conscious lifestyle of Australians closely aligning with the values and ethos of Solento. Australian consumers are becoming more mindful in their consumption and gravitating towards organic products that hero betterment.

Steele (above) said: “Solento is a spirit that emulates surfing; it’s all about slowing down, calibrating and appreciating what is around us. We know that good things take time, and by crafting our tequila from certified organic agaves that have been slowly growing in the Mexican sun for seven years, we are able to create a tequila that is pure in flavour, and can be truly appreciated in every sip.”

The Australian tequila market has also grown over the past 12 months, with IRI data shows the spirit’s annual growth is 14%, up from 5.7% YA.

The two varietals that are arriving in Australia are:

● Blanco – silky mouthfeel subtle notes of Meyer lemon and Tahitian vanilla. Best served on the rocks, garnished with a slice of lemon.

● Reposado – Aged in American oak barrels for nine months, slightly sweet notes of homemade caramel and cooked agave exude a soft amber warmth. For a twist on a classic, try Reposado in a Slow Sun Martini.

Solento Organic Tequila’s Blanco and Reposado varietals will be available at Dan Murphy’s nationally from mid December, 2021 at RRP $98.99 for Blanco and $108.99 for Reposado.

Why Australians can’t get enough of organic wine