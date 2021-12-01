Lyre’s launches two agave spirit alternatives

After four years in development, Lyre’s revealed two agave spirit alternatives at a boozeless breakfast The Boathouse Rose Bay this week.

The non-alcoholic drinks company has added Agave Blanco and Agave Reserva, to its range. The 700ml bottles will all be available starting this month for nationwide shipping via Lyres.com, Amazon.com, and at bars and retailers across the country.

The spirits were featured at a vibrant breakfast cocktail party, which began with a glass of Lyre’s new non-alcoholic sparkling, Classico, a prosecco-style wine, before taking guests through an immersive journey of your favourite cocktails without the booze.

Additionally, Lyre’s has released a Pink London Spirit, a non-alcoholic homage to pink gin with a bouquet redolent of rosehip, raspberries, and red currant. 10% of all Australian Pink London Spirit sales will go to the McGrath Foundation.

Lyre’s Agave Blanco and Lyre’s Agave Reserva are homages to tequila classics with a mélange of flavours, evoking notes of citrus, peppers, pine, spices, and oak. An essential ingredient to the Margarita and Paloma Lyre’s Agave range contains natural essences, extracts, and distillates that match the aromas, tastes, and textures you find within their alcoholic counterparts.

All Lyre’s spirits are also 100% vegan, nut-free, and gluten-free.

Mark Livings, co-founder and CEO of Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits said: “We’re thrilled to introduce Lyre’s Pink London Spirit and two agave options as the newest members of the Lyre’s family. We understood that gin and tequila’s popularity resides in premium and innovative offerings, formats, and flavours and therefore we couldn’t limit our consumers to just one product.

“Lyre’s mission is to offer as many non-alcoholic options as there are alcoholic. The addition of agave spirits uniquely positions Lyre’s in the ‘No and Low’ category and continues to evolve drinking culture towards choice.”

Lyre’s Agave Blanco & Reserva have an RRP of $35.99 per 700ml bottle. Lyre’s Pink London Spirit has an RRP of $35.99 per 700ml bottle.