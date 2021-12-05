PHOTO SPECIAL: Grey Goose launches Summer of Spritz

Grey Goose Vodka is predicting it will be Summer of Spritz and celebrated the first day of the season with a stylish event at The Homestead, Centennial Park, this week.

The spritzes flowed, oysters and arancini were served, lawn games were played and a DJ filled the room with great beats.

The centrepiece of the event was the Grey Goose Spritz Chariot, providing spritzes on tap to celebrity guests including Richard and Christian Wilkins, Nadia Bartel and Tayla Cohen. It offers the chance to try the latest product from the Grey Goose flock, Essences.

Made with all-natural ingredients and carefully crafted with Grey Goose Vodka, these botanically-infused spirits will be available in three flavours: Strawberry and Lemongrass, Watermelon and Basil, and White Peach and Rosemary.

You can experience the chariot at various venues across the country this summer, kicking off with The Greens in North Sydney (NSW), followed by Catalina in Queensland in the new year.

Throughout December visitors to The Greens will be able to visit the courtyard and enjoy a ready-to-serve GREY GOOSE Spritz amongst live music and entertainment.

To continue the smooth summer of spritz, David Jones has launched a Grey Goose Spritz Bar located on Level 7 of the Elizabeth Street David Jones Flagship Store. The bar is open throughout December, Thursdays from 2pm and Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12pm.

“The Spritz is shaping up to be the hottest drink of the summer season,” said Stephanie Sarantakos, Marketing Manager. “We want people to enjoy this smooth and refreshing drink with friends and family across the warmer months and show that it’s as easy to make at home as it is to order when out and about at your favourite local restaurant or bar.”

