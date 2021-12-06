PHOTO SPECIAL: Sydney Pumphouse reopens

After an extensive refurbishment, the historic Pumphouse Sydney has reopened at Darling Square. Inspired by the building’s history – it once supplied power to the city – the chic industrial design speaks to the signature heritage traits of the building.

Highlights of the sophisticated new space include statement pendant shades over the bar that feature the work of Australian artist Lance Corlett, the stunning timber bar itself and the intimate wine room.

Metallic touches add to the industrial feel of newly relaunched venue, while maintaining the heritage-listed facade. Guests can enjoy a whisky by the fireplace or relax on the open terrace.

Staying true to its history as one of Sydney’s first microbreweries, the Pumphouse Sydney stocks an evolving and diverse beer selection. Among the wide range of craft beers will be the Thunderbolt Strong Ale, which was born in the old microbrewery, inspired by Sydney’s historic Captain Thunderbolt or more commonly known as the “gentleman bushranger”.

For cocktail lovers, creations will include ‘Steam Punk’ including vanilla vodka and flavours of passionfruit, ‘The Heritage’, a simple cocktail of vanilla vodka, Chambord and pineapple and the gin based and lychee flavoured ‘The Darling’, while also offering favourites such as the original and the Pumphouse Negroni.

The wine room is available for tastings and private dining, which can be booked for special events. It will feature a broad selection of wines from various international and local winemakers, with QR codes visible to be scanned to review tasting notes and select your perfect drop.

The Pumphouse Sydney head chef Anthony Kirk (above), has created a new menu inspired by the its rich history, fusing pub food with grazing dishes.

Much of the menu is suited to sharing style of eating with a selection of share plates including three types of boards the Bushman with a selection of cured meats, a veggie board with creatively displayed vegetables and a seafood option which will have fresh Sydney rock oysters, southern calamari, Tasmanian ocean trout and smoked fish rillettes all featuring house made wood fired flatbreads. Main meals range from an aromatic Red Snapper in a fish broth with baby fennel, fresh herbs and garlic crostini to a classic PH Burger.

Novotel Sydney Darling Square’s General Manager Nikki Little said: “We are incredibly excited to open the doors of the Pumphouse Sydney. We have taken into consideration what our customers love about this venue, and have elevated those aspects to provide an experience people can’t wait to go back to. We are so proud of the heritage of the building and have shown that in the aesthetic of the Pumphouse Sydney, as well as in the offering of our food and beverages.”

