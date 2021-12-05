Matthew McConaughey designs tent for Aussie campers

Wild Turkey creative director Matthew McConaughey has crafted a one-of-a-kind tent to get Aussies out under the stars and into the wild this summer.

In partnership Australian outdoors brand Homecamp, McConaughey crafted 150 limited-edition two-man canvas tents and matching cooler bags available exclusively in Australia.

With the nation being switched on and plugged in for the last 18 months, McConaughey’s vision was not just simply to design a tent, but to craft a camping experience to inspire Aussies to escape to the wilderness while doing their part to protect it. The Wild Turkey x Homecamp Trust Your Spirit tents come built-in with Matthew McConaughey’s very own narrated campfire stories that can be unlocked via a QR code on the tent’s exterior.

Available for pre-order, a proportion of proceeds from each Wild Turkey x Homecamp Trust Your Spirit tent will go towards the Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife, to support the continuous bushfire regeneration efforts. The 150th tent will be auctioned off, with the final bid going to Wild Turkey’s ongoing charity partner as part of its commitment to thank those who preserve the wilderness.

“No one knows the Australian wilderness better than Aussies themselves,” said McConaughey. “During my time in Australia, I was always in awe of the deep level of knowledge and appreciation Aussies had for the great outdoors. That’s why, Wild Turkey and Homecamp have come together to create an experience that reminds us why we all need to go back into the wilderness sooner and more often. Because when you’re in the wild, you can always trust your spirit.

“Trusting their own spirit, Homecamp founders Steph and Doron Franic quit their city jobs for a more adventurous path to create honest, quality camping gear that encourages us all to enjoy the natural beauty of the bush. In the same way the Russell family trusted their spirit for generations to create Wild Turkey, Doron and Steph also crafted an experience, not just a product. That’s the kind of conviction we’re talking about.”

Working with Homecamp, McConaughey carefully designed each element of the tent, from the layout down to the individual colour selection. It comes complete with a matching cooler bag to keep your Wild Turkey Discovery Series cans chilled while on the go, a bespoke quote ‘Check out to check in’ on the front door and its own unique batch number (like a true bourbon whisky). The tent beckons you to get back out under the stars, guided by McConaughey’s distinctive voice to set the scene.

“It’s time to pack the car and find your own place in the wilderness,” he said. “As you sit before a crackling fire with a Wild Turkey Discovery Series in hand, people can listen to my stories on trusting one’s spirit and of what the wilderness gives back.”

Paolo Marinoni, Marketing Director, Campari Australia and New Zealand, added: “Year-on-year the With Thanks initiative in Australia sees Wild Turkey and its Creative Director shine a light on the Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife for the work it does in conserving the wilderness for future generations. Aussies are known to be trailblazers at heart, with a spirit that urges them to explore the great outdoors.

“Through this year’s initiative, Wild Turkey and Matthew McConaughey wanted to inspire Aussies to give into this urge and trust their spirit. The Wild Turkey x Homecamp Trust Your Spirit tent helps get people back into the bush while giving thanks to our charity partner, Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife. For that, we also thank Stephanie and Doron Francis, and Matthew McConaughey, for making this all possible.”

The Wild Turkey x Homecamp Trust Your Spirit tent and cooler bag come as a set at $950. Head to wildturkey-thanks.com.au to learn more about this year’s With Thanks initiative and order one of limited-edition tents.