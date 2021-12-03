PHOTO SPECIAL: Modus opens Merewether brewery

Modus has just opened the doors to its new brewery in the beachside Newcastle suburb of Merewether.

Grant and Jaz Wearin (below), the founders and owners of Modus, have had their eyes on expanding into Newcastle area since setting up their first brewery in the Northern Beaches suburb of Mona Vale seven years ago.

Newcastle was always in their blood, with Grant’s family hailing from the area and with his grandfather owning the local corner shop just around the corner from the new brewery.

In 2019, after searching for some years, Grant and Jaz found their dream Merewether site, which was originally a panel beaters. Once the development was approved in 2020, the team has been full steam ahead creating a striking and innovative space, which operates on 100% green energy.

Already earmarked for architectural design awards due to its imaginative and sustainable architectural materials, Modus’ new brewery is unlike any other built in Australia. The spectacular space is highlighted by three metre rammed earth walls, crafted with earth from bush fire ravaged regions, a nine metre high, glowing cube structure housing the brewery tanks, one of a kind bathroom tiles fabricated from recycled shampoo bottles, two 10 metre bars also made of rammed earth and a pavilion space featuring six metre high sliding doors and mature trees to give a sense of space.

The space can house just under 300 people and visitors can enjoy brewery-fresh Modus beers poured from 36 frosty taps. The beers on offer will include the core Modus range, including their non-alcoholic NORT range, as well as limited local-only releases ranging from sours to lagers, hazy hoppy IPA’s to dark beers.

There’s also an extensive selection of curated cocktails, wines and spirits on offer.

The menu elevated pub fair with a sprinkle of fresh Mexican and fresh seafood, small and large share plates, an entire vegan section, innovative kids meals, takeaway lunch options and barista made coffee.

“Modus is a national beer brand which will now be headquartered and brewed in Newcastle,” said Grant Wearin. “We will proudly be employing over 60 employees in the hospitality and manufacturing industries, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“Newcastle is known for its manufacturing history and we are excited to now be part of its next chapter in industry. Brewing is usually hidden in industrial areas, but we wanted to be able to share this venue with the community, which is why we worked so hard at securing a site that everyone in Newcastle could easily access and not only see the brewing process unfold in front of them, but also to sit and enjoy a world class hospitality venue in an amazing location.”

SUBSCRIBE TO DRINKS DIGEST By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.



