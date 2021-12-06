Wine Australia looks to digital portals for export growth

Wine Australia is doubling down on its digital marketplace Australian Wine CONNECT through a partnership with Vinexpo and its Vinexposium Connect platform. It says the partnership will add further value by cultivating additional connections for Australian wineries to the global trade audience.

“Since its launch, Australian Wine CONNECT has supported exporters to diversify into new markets,” said Stuart Barclay, General Manager, Marketing, Wine Australia. “The platform continues to go from strength-to-strength and we’re delighted to be expanding its reach through our partnership with Vinexposium. CONNECT isn’t going anywhere.”

Launched to trade in October 2021, Vinexpo’s Vinexposium Connect is a digital portal dedicated to the global wine and spirits community. Vinexposium is the world’s leading organiser of wine and spirits trade events, with a portfolio of global events including Vinexpo Paris, Vinexpo Bordeaux, Vinexpo Hong Kong and Vinexpo America.

“The Vinexposium Connect trade community is ready to engage with hundreds of export ready Australian wineries, to explore thousands of wines and use our powerful networking tool to find new business opportunities,” said Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

Through the new partnership, from January 2022, the more than 500 wineries and 4000 Australian wines signed up to Australian Wine CONNECT will be featured on Vinexposium Connect, providing access to a powerful system that matches buyers with products and facilitates online networking. It will be supported by a program of educational content and master classes about Australia’s diverse wine regions and varieties, all powered by Australian Wine CONNECT.

In addition to becoming an invaluable resource for Australian wine, Australian Wine CONNECT is a unique and unrivalled data hub for the Australian wine sector. Future partnerships with trade and consumer platforms will enable the Australian Wine CONNECT community to conduct business and interact directly with trade and consumers in more ways than ever before.

Barclay said the hybrid approach, offering both in-person and virtual connectivity options, is here to stay.

“Vinexposium Connect and Australian Wine CONNECT are world-class platforms that provide the wine trade with the best buying experience, modernising interactions and business opportunities. The interconnectivity established through this partnership will support business continuity in a disrupted time and continue to underpin in person events upon their return,” Barclay said.

Australian Wine CONNECT has become a new way to do business, and its potential for bringing Australian wines to the world through partnerships like Vinexposium Connect is only just beginning, with more announcements to come in the new year.