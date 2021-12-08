XXXX budgie smugglers launch for summer

XXXX has partnered with beach-loving Queenslander Courtney Act (aka Shane Jenek), to launch a range of XXXX budgie smugglers that see Courtney sporting the “Smugglettes” and Shane donning the “Smugglers”.

XXXX will be donating 100% of its royalties from the cossies to Surf Life Saving Queensland.

Anubha Sahasrabuddhe, CMO at Lion says: “We care about Queenslanders and we want to help keep them safe in the water this summer. Whether at the beach, poolside or out on the boat, Queenslanders can be proud of not just what they’re wearing but the fact that they’ll be helping raise money for Surf Life Saving Queensland, so they can continue their incredible work.”

Available in three different designs, featuring the iconic four red Xs and recognisable tinnies that Queenslanders know and love.

Act (Jenek), said: “I couldn’t be prouder to be the new poster boy and girl for the new XXXX Smugglers and Smuglettes – much like the cossies, we’re a perfect fit! We’re both proud Queenslanders known for our smooth flavour and body, and for generally being delicious. Bag yourself a pair of XXXX Budgy Smugglers and help keep your fellow Queenslanders safe on the beach this summer.”

Surf Life Saving Queensland CEO Dave Whimpey added: “We are delighted to partner with an iconic brand like XXXX this summer, as they help us raise much needed funds to support our lifesavers across Queensland. We thank the team for their support to keep beachgoers safe this summer.”

The XXXX Budgie Smugglers and Smuglettes are available now via https://budgysmuggler.com.au/

XXXX Smugglers RRP at $65 and Smuglettes RRP at $110.