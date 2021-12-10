Jeremy Turnham joins LMG in newly created position

Australian membership-owned retailer Liquor Marketing Group (LMG) has announced the appointment of its first-ever Head of Category, Jeremy Turnham.

Turnham brings a wealth of experience to LMG, having previously worked for Lion for four years as Customer Director – Independents and Field. In this role, Jeremy led a national account and field team of over 200 in delivering exceptional customer outcomes.

Before Lion, Jeremy spent almost 11 years with Fine Wine Partners in senior roles across sales, portfolio strategy, and channel planning.

Damien Page, LMG’s General Manager for Merchandise and Marketing, said: “Jeremy Turnham joins our team at a time where we are well positioned to continue our strong growth trajectory. LMG has experienced 17 consecutive quarters of revenue growth; and during this time, we have doubled our investment in advertising, selling, digital and eCommerce platforms, and member support including the rollout of a national store refresh program.

“Jeremy’s strong commercial acumen and leadership experience in the liquor industry across wine, beer and retail is a valuable addition to the LMG team and will be instrumental in further driving our business growth and success.”

Turnham added: “I am thrilled to be joining LMG. I’m looking forward working with the LMG team, along with our member retailers and supplier partners to develop strategic, creative and engaging initiatives that delight our customers and drive maximum value for our members.”

