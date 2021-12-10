Bombay Sapphire launches sippable art

Bombay Sapphire will be bringing sippable artworks – in the form of bespoke cocktail garnishes – to Australian bars this summer.

As part of the ‘Stir Creativity’ campaign, Bombay Sapphire has commissioned visual artist Ellen Porteus to use cocktails as a canvas and create artworks to top cocktails, inspired by Bombay Sapphire, Bombay Bramble and Bombay Sunset.

Porteus’ sippable artworks will be available for a limited time only at venues across Australia via a ‘pop-up’ Bombay Sapphire cocktail menu over summer.

During the pandemic, the arts and hospitality industries and those who work within them faced intense hardships,

so to support and give back, Bombay Sapphire will be donating $1 per cocktail sold over the summer to two

charities within each industry. The chosen charities are hospitality enterprise, TipJar, and the Arts Project

Australia.

“This has been such a fun project to work on! Out of all the canvases I’ve used in the past, I’ve got to say a cocktail

is one of the most imaginative,” Porteus said. “I’ve loved bringing BOMBAY SAPPHIRE’S flavours to life through my

designs. I’m proud to be partnering with Arts Project Australia and Tip Jar Fund to give back to the creative community on this project. I’m so excited to see Australians returning to bars this summer and I hope they enjoy my artwork while they’re sipping on their cocktails!”

Bacardi-Martini Australia Brand Ambassador, Georgie Mann added: “Creating cocktails is an art within itself, so

collaborating with visual artist, Ellen Porteus on these bespoke cocktail garnishes connects to Bombay

Sapphire’s core, as there is finesse and craftsmanship in everything we do.

“We’re so proud that through these beautiful sippable artworks we’ll be giving back to two really important charities. The pandemic has been tough for the hospitality and creative industries so we want to help our on-premise partners get back trading with this initiative and give back to people who really need it.”

Ellen Porteus’ cocktail art experience will be showcased on menus of 52 venues nationally:

NSW: At Baker Street, Crystalbrook Newcastle, North Bar Pelicans @ Beachcomber, Piazza Mercato, Pocket Bar, Terrigal Saints Bar, Southern Cross Hotel, Stitch Bar, The Boatshed.

VIC: Attria Bar, Pigalle, Beneath Driver Lane, Cru Wine Bar, Frankie, Life’s Too Short Bar, Mongkok Tea House, Montrose Social, Prohibition Food & Wine, Purple Emerald, Rice Paper Scissors, Smitten Kitten, Sparrows Cocktail Bar, The Covenant Wine Bar, The Kyn Torquay, Wyuna.

QLD: Baskk, Boom Boom Room, Cambus Wallace, Chameleon Lounge, Circa Rooftop, Covent Garden, El Capitano, Fiction Bar, Full Moon Hotel, Hogan’s Wellington Point, Las Palmas, Miami Marketta, Mr P.P’s Deli and Rooftop, Pistacchi Italian Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, The Fox.

SA: Bibliotheca Bar & Book Exchange, Fumo Blu, La Taberna, Remy’s Deep Dish, Stirling Hotel, Terra & Sol.

WA: The Bridge.

NT: Snapper Rocks.