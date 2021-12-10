James Squire unveils Australia’s most valuable bottle opener

James Squire has unveiled Australia’s most valuable bottle opener, worth over $30,000, with proceeds from the sale to be donated to Rural Aid, providing critical support to farmers in need.

The one-off engineering effort has been handcrafted from sterling silver, burl walnut, grade 5 titanium and incredibly rare damascus steel, which was used to make ancient swords and took three years to source.

Taking over 150 hours to meticulously craft, the collectors item is the brainchild of world-renowned founder of design firm Discommon, Neil Ferrier, to celebrate the launch of the James Squire Pioneers’ Collection – a limited edition range of small batch, barrel-aged beers, reimagining the richly hopped English IPA. Only 5000 bottles of the James Squire’s Pioneers’ Collection Release No.01 will be available for a limited time.

Anubha Sahasrabuddhe, Chief Marketing Officer at Lion, said: “Neil has crafted a fantastic companion piece to our first release in James Squire’s new Pioneers’ Collection. This one-of-a kind piece – inspired by Pioneers’ Collection Release No.1 – showcases our shared love of craftsmanship, innovation, and for bringing unconventional ingredients together to create something unique and truly extraordinary. We look forward to seeing this one-of-a-kind piece take pride-of-place in the home of someone who appreciates cutting edge design and boundary pushing beer.”

John Warlters, CEO of Rural Aid, added: “Australia’s farmers are recognised as being among the best in the world. Their efforts are universally focused on quality – producing the best food and produce to feed us all. James Squire pays homage to that same pursuit of perfection. It is fitting then that the proceeds from the auction of the bottle opener will allow Rural Aid to help safeguard our farming families.”

James Squire’s Pioneers’ Collection Release No.01 will be available nationwide for a limited time. The RRP is $49 for a single hand-finished 750mL bottle and can be purchased from today at Dan Murphy’s nationwide, and on tap at James Squire brewhouses from early December.

The Pioneers’ Collection from James Squire builds on the success of The Wreck Preservation Ale, the world’s oldest surviving beer made new. A groundbreaking partnership between the Queen Victoria Museum & Art Gallery, the Australian Wine Research Institute and James Squire, The Wreck was expertly crafted using yeast found in beer bottles on the Sydney Cove shipwreck off Preservation Island, making it the world’s oldest beer resurrected.

People can register their interest to participate in the silent auction to purchase the bottle opener by visiting HERE.