Drink Victorian initiative launches

A new Drink Victorian initiative aims to get more locally made drinks into restaurants, bars and shops in Victoria.
The six-month pilot program by the Victorian Drinks Alliance, supported by the Victorian Government, is working with 100 of Melbourne’s best bars, pubs and restaurants to give food and drink lovers the opportunity to try some of the state’s best wine, cider, beer and spirits.
It will deliver training and offer marketing support to encourage venues to include more Victorian-produced drinks on their menus.
Anthea Loucas Bosha, co-chair of the Victorian Drinks Alliance said: “The Victorian drinks industry produces some of the best drinks you’ll see on any list or shelf. Whether you’re enjoying a drink with friends at home or out in the city’s amazing bars, pubs and restaurants, Drink Victorian is here to highlight that, whatever your favourite tipple, there’s a local option that stacks up against the best in the world.
“The diversity of producers across the state is unparalleled and with so many local farmers and producers featuring on our menus, it seems natural to pair these dishes with drinks that are just as local.”
From cutting-edge cocktails at the likes of Byrdi and Capitano, to beloved neighbourhood watering holes such as The Lincoln, The Recreation and The Middle Park, from the finest dining in town at Grossi Florentino, Cutler & Co and Etta to venues like Tipo 00, City Wine Shop (above) and Carlton Wine Room (pictured main), the city’s best and most influential venues are coming to the party.
Independent drinks retailer Blackhearts & Sparrows is also supporting the program, showcasing its collection of Victorian wine, beer, cider and spirits to encourage people to purchase Victorian drinks and discover new favourite producers from their own backyard.
Minister for Agriculture, The Hon. Mary-Anne Thomas said: “Over the past two years, the industry has been doing it tough, starting from the bushfires, COVID-19 and ongoing trade challenges.
“Victorian drinks producers are some of the best in the world and we’re thrilled to be working with the Victorian Drinks Alliance on a program that will further strengthen Victoria’s passion for locally made drinks and highlight our diverse drinks producers.”
Working with some of Melbourne’s best bartenders and sommeliers, Drink Victorian also aims to strengthen relationships between the hospitality industry and winemakers, brewers and distillers from all corners of the state.
Minister for Trade, The Hon. Martin Pakula said: “We recognise the challenges faced by many of our exporters during the pandemic and that’s why we are aiming to increase sales of locally produced drinks in our bars, pubs and restaurants.”
The Drink Victorian program will culminate in a two-day event that showcases the best of the state’s drink producers and drinks experiences. This event will form part of the 2022 Melbourne Food & Wine Festival program. Full details of the event will be announced in early 2022.
Drink Victorian runs from December 2021 until May 2022. For full program details visit drinkvictorian.com
Participating venues
Amaru
Arbory
Arbory Afloat
Arlechin
Auburn Hotel
Auterra
Ball Court Hotel
Bar Liberty
Beer DeLuxe Fed Square
Beer DeLuxe Hawthorn
Builders Arms Hotel
Byrdi
Capitano
Carlton Wine Room
Cellar Bar
Chancery Lane
Chin Chin
College Lawn Hotel
Congress Wine
Cumulus
Cutler & Co.
Dessous
Estelle
Etta
European Bier Café
Fargo and Co
Firebird
Future Future
Golden Gate Hotel
Grossi Florentino
Hanoi Hannah
Hanoi Hannah Vol ii
Harlow
Hazel
HER
Hopscotch
Imperial Hotel Bourke St
Imperial South Yarra
Kewpie Fitzroy
La Cantina
Lagotto
Little Prince
Longrain
Longsong
Maha
Maha Bar
Maha East
Marion
Matilda
Middle Park HotelMilton Wine Shop
Neptune Food & Wine
New Quarter
Newmarket Hotel
O’Connell’s Hotel
Ombra
Osteria Ilaria
Paradise Valley Hotel
Perseverance
Pope Joan
Prince Alfred Hotel
Prince Bar Room
Prince Dining Room
Public Wine Shop
Sarah Sands Hotel
State of Grace
Station Hotel
Studley Park Boathouse
Supernormal
The Alps
The Crafty Squire
The Duke of Wellington
The Exchange Hotel
The Grill
The Hawthorn Hotel
The Hills
The Lincoln Hotel
The Local
The Moon
The Park
The Provincial
The Recreation Bistro
The Smith
The Terminus
The Victoria Hotel
The Vincent
The Wharf Hotel
Tipo 00
Tokyo Tina
Toorak Cellars
Trinket
Ugly Duckling
Untitled
Upstairs at Florentino
Blackhearts & Sparrows locations
Abbottsford
Brunswick
East Brunswick
Fitzroy
Fitzroy North
Kensington
Melbourne Central
North GeelongPrahran
Richmond
Windsor
