Drink Victorian initiative launches

A new Drink Victorian initiative aims to get more locally made drinks into restaurants, bars and shops in Victoria.

The six-month pilot program by the Victorian Drinks Alliance, supported by the Victorian Government, is working with 100 of Melbourne’s best bars, pubs and restaurants to give food and drink lovers the opportunity to try some of the state’s best wine, cider, beer and spirits.

It will deliver training and offer marketing support to encourage venues to include more Victorian-produced drinks on their menus.

Anthea Loucas Bosha, co-chair of the Victorian Drinks Alliance said: “The Victorian drinks industry produces some of the best drinks you’ll see on any list or shelf. Whether you’re enjoying a drink with friends at home or out in the city’s amazing bars, pubs and restaurants, Drink Victorian is here to highlight that, whatever your favourite tipple, there’s a local option that stacks up against the best in the world.

“The diversity of producers across the state is unparalleled and with so many local farmers and producers featuring on our menus, it seems natural to pair these dishes with drinks that are just as local.”

From cutting-edge cocktails at the likes of Byrdi and Capitano, to beloved neighbourhood watering holes such as The Lincoln, The Recreation and The Middle Park, from the finest dining in town at Grossi Florentino, Cutler & Co and Etta to venues like Tipo 00, City Wine Shop (above) and Carlton Wine Room (pictured main), the city’s best and most influential venues are coming to the party.

Independent drinks retailer Blackhearts & Sparrows is also supporting the program, showcasing its collection of Victorian wine, beer, cider and spirits to encourage people to purchase Victorian drinks and discover new favourite producers from their own backyard.

Minister for Agriculture, The Hon. Mary-Anne Thomas said: “Over the past two years, the industry has been doing it tough, starting from the bushfires, COVID-19 and ongoing trade challenges.

“Victorian drinks producers are some of the best in the world and we’re thrilled to be working with the Victorian Drinks Alliance on a program that will further strengthen Victoria’s passion for locally made drinks and highlight our diverse drinks producers.”

Working with some of Melbourne’s best bartenders and sommeliers, Drink Victorian also aims to strengthen relationships between the hospitality industry and winemakers, brewers and distillers from all corners of the state.

Minister for Trade, The Hon. Martin Pakula said: “We recognise the challenges faced by many of our exporters during the pandemic and that’s why we are aiming to increase sales of locally produced drinks in our bars, pubs and restaurants.”

The Drink Victorian program will culminate in a two-day event that showcases the best of the state’s drink producers and drinks experiences. This event will form part of the 2022 Melbourne Food & Wine Festival program. Full details of the event will be announced in early 2022.

Drink Victorian runs from December 2021 until May 2022. For full program details visit drinkvictorian.com

Participating venues

Amaru

Arbory

Arbory Afloat

Arlechin

Auburn Hotel

Auterra

Ball Court Hotel

Bar Liberty

Beer DeLuxe Fed Square

Beer DeLuxe Hawthorn

Builders Arms Hotel

Byrdi

Capitano

Carlton Wine Room

Cellar Bar

Chancery Lane

Chin Chin

College Lawn Hotel

Congress Wine

Cumulus

Cutler & Co.

Dessous

Estelle

Etta

European Bier Café

Fargo and Co

Firebird

Future Future

Golden Gate Hotel

Grossi Florentino

Hanoi Hannah

Hanoi Hannah Vol ii

Harlow

Hazel

HER

Hopscotch

Imperial Hotel Bourke St

Imperial South Yarra

Kewpie Fitzroy

La Cantina

Lagotto

Little Prince

Longrain

Longsong

Maha

Maha Bar

Maha East

Marion

Matilda

Middle Park HotelMilton Wine Shop

Neptune Food & Wine

New Quarter

Newmarket Hotel

O’Connell’s Hotel

Ombra

Osteria Ilaria

Paradise Valley Hotel

Perseverance

Pope Joan

Prince Alfred Hotel

Prince Bar Room

Prince Dining Room

Public Wine Shop

Sarah Sands Hotel

State of Grace

Station Hotel

Studley Park Boathouse

Supernormal

The Alps

The Crafty Squire

The Duke of Wellington

The Exchange Hotel

The Grill

The Hawthorn Hotel

The Hills

The Lincoln Hotel

The Local

The Moon

The Park

The Provincial

The Recreation Bistro

The Smith

The Terminus

The Victoria Hotel

The Vincent

The Wharf Hotel

Tipo 00

Tokyo Tina

Toorak Cellars

Trinket

Ugly Duckling

Untitled

Upstairs at Florentino



Blackhearts & Sparrows locations

Abbottsford

Brunswick

East Brunswick

Fitzroy

Fitzroy North

Kensington

Melbourne Central

North GeelongPrahran

Richmond

Windsor