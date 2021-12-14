Stoneleigh releases Organic Sauvignon Blanc

The creator of New Zealand’s No.1 Sauvignon Blanc, Stoneleigh, is bringing its award-winning organic version of the wine to Australian shores this month.

Jamie Marfell, Chief Winemaker Stoneleigh, said: “Our ethos is simple — nature knows best. From the stone-studded soils that ripen our grapes, combined with minimal intervention, we’re able to craft a wine with lifted aromatics and fresh, fruit-forward flavours.

“Powerfully aromatic and with punchy flavours of citrus and green herbs, this is a wine with big personality and one we are exceptionally proud of.”

With ideal growing conditions leading into harvest, the 2020 Organic Sauvignon Blanc has already picked up a Gold Medal (94 points) at the International Organic Wine Awards last month and Global Sauvignon Blanc Masters earlier in the year.

The Organic Sauvignon Blanc grapes were grown in living soil free of synthetic herbicides or pesticides, just nature’s own solutions to create the purest expression of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.



“Across the entire Stoneleigh portfolio, our winegrowers use environmentally responsible and economically viable methods and grapes that are 100% Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand certified,” Marfell said.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for brands that help them in their quest to do good. Stoneleigh is a choice that is both vibrant in flavour, as well as doing substantial work to help restore biodiversity. Minimal intervention is in Stoneleigh’s DNA, and as a company we take great care to support the environment surrounding our Marlborough vineyards.”

Stoneleigh’s sustainability approach follows through from vineyard through to the lightweight bottle packaging.

Eric Thomson, Global Marketing Director for Pernod Ricard Winemakers said: “We’re excited to bring this organic offering of New Zealand’s favourite Sauvignon Blanc to Aussies – it’s an incredibly exciting time for the brand.

“Wine drinkers not only care about the quality of their wine but are also looking for more sustainable options, with organic wine piquing particular interest given its flavour profile. However, there is still a big education and trial job that needs to be done when it comes to organic wine, but we feel strongly that Stoneleigh is the brand to break perceptions.”

Stoneleigh’s 2020 Organic Sauvignon Blanc is available for purchase at independent liquor stores nationwide for RRP $19.99.

