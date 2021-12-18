Last-minute gift hamper ideas for drinks lovers

Last-minute shoppers have been offered a lifeline by Whole Organic Hampers (WOH), which is promising to deliver drinks hampers to gin and whisky lovers in time for Christmas.

WOH is offering same-day delivery to Greater Sydney addresses until 9pm on Christmas Eve. ‘The WOH platform comprises sustainable, earth-friendly and cruelty-free products. Its aim is to promote brands from local sellers across Australia. As Christmas is just around the corner, it hopes to make gift buying more accessible and more enjoyable.

“WOH will provide a hassle-free experience in finding the perfect gift for any occasion,” said founder Saada. “Our team is working hard to curate a wide array of hampers, gift boxes and experiences and incorporate it with technology so everyone can view, select and purchase gifts at their convenience.”

Pictured main is the Archie Rose White Rye Celebration Hamper ($175) – Archie Rose White Rye (700ml), Charles + Lee Charcoal Face Scrub and Moisturiser SPF15, Lovebyt Peppermint Botanical Toothpaste and Soapaholic Tea Tree Vegan Soap.

Other selections include the Archie Rose Gin + Cocktail Mixers Hamper ($135), which features Archie Rose Native Botanical Vodka (200ml), Mint Sugar, Dried Rose Petals, Rose Elderflower syrup and Osun Sparkling Rose Water; Bone Dry Comfort Hamper ($135, above), with Bone Dry Rose (750ml), The Chai Room Saffron Cardamom & Rose Chai, Osun Sparkling Rose Water, a Luk Beautifood Lipstick Crayon (Fig Brulee) and a Salt and Rainbows Rose Quartz Candle; and a Nourish and Treat Hamper ($225) with Stuf Face Cream and Gel Cleanser, Archie Rose Distilling Co Gin & Tonic Lemon & Pepperberry, Archie Rose Signature Dry Gin (200ml), Osun Sparkling Rose Water and Luk Beautifood Vitamin C Lip Nectar.

There’s also the Best Male Hamper ($155, below), with Riverside Brewing Co. Barrel Aged Imperial Stout (750ml), plus Tucker Browne Strengthening Shampoo, Balancing Conditioner and Energising Hand & Body Wash.

Shop the full range of last-minute ideas at www.wholeorganichampers.com.au

Online shopping boom

The WOH launch comes as online shopping in the Australian market is expected to hugely accelerate in the coming year. According to IBISWorld the market size of the Australian online shopping industry in 2021 is $43.9billion, an increase of 35.29% from 2020.

According to Roy Morgan, Australians will spend more than $11 billion on Christmas presents this year, with a significant proportion coming from online sales. Australians are turning to the internet in a big way – an average of 48% of Christmas presents are likely to be purchased online, with 58% of people saying they’ll purchase more or significantly more items online than they did last year.

“Our gifting marketplace is powered by its team of curators who have sourced unique products, standout experiences, and socially conscious finds,” Saada said. “We hope to bring more opportunities to local business owners to showcase their products and help them capitalise on the growing market.”

