Flavoured gin predicted to be THE spirit of summer

Flavoured gin in a rainbow spectrum of colours and flavours is surging in popularity in Australia, with predictions it will be the spirit of the summer.

Flavoured gin is now the fastest growing segment of the gin market in the UK, with annual growth of around 40%. It’s a similar story in Australia, which has seen 54.2% growth in the category in the past year.

Online searches for flavoured gins have also surged over the past two years Down Under. And, as the weather warms and Christmas approaches, they are increasingly finding a place on the nation’s Christmas gift lists and cocktail bar menus.

While some brands have already discovered the delights of pink gins infused with sweet summer fruit flavours such as strawberries and raspberries, distillers are now experimenting with bolder infusions of spices, exotic fruits and even tea.

Citrus, bramble, rhubarb and yuzu are among the aromatics reigniting excitement in these new generation gins, which are finding favour among bar tenders and novice mixologists around the country.

Coles Liquor Merchandise General manager Brad Gorman said: “Our customers have definitely embraced flavoured gins and we’re so excited to have new gins from Mayfair, Pure Origin and Masons of Yorkshire products on the shelf for summer,” he said.

“Flavoured gins are now a very important part of the gin market in the United Kingdom and are challenging some of the more traditional London dry gins in popularity around the world.

“It’s great to see Australian distillers responding with their own take on this growing trend, because we know how much our customers love to support local suppliers – so we’re also thrilled to be adding Tasmanian label, Pure Origin’s flavoured gins to our growing selection just in time to toast Christmas and bring in the New Year.”



Using the same pristine waters that feature in its small batch Vodka, and aromatic infusions of botanicals including Lemon Myrtle, Elderflower and Rose, Pure Origin has created two new flavoured gins available Liquorland and First Choice Liquor Market– a delicate Pink Gin and a bold, richly-coloured Bramble Gin.

Building on the popularity of its exclusive Mayfair Pink Gin, Coles Liquor has also unveiled Mayfair Blood Orange and Yuzu Gin, made by the gin distiller of the year as named by the prestigious International Spirits Challenge 2020.

Coles Liquor worked closely with the Mayfair team to develop the unique combination of flavours, creating a rich pomegranate-coloured spirit that is set to steal the show this Christmas.

The next big thing in flavoured gin

Tea-infused spirits are on the rise, with everything from gin and vodka to rum and whisky experimenting with brew-based blends.

Bar expert Shannon Mustipher told Thrillist: “Historically, tea was commonly used in punches and then you saw it relegated to a hot toddy and mostly associated with whiskey and other dark spirits. But in the last five years or so, I’m seeing people branch out, using it to add personality to vodka or complement herbaceous flavours in gin. Bartenders are bringing tea back.

“At first, I was seeing it a lot in tiki bars around San Francisco,” he says. “A lot of people were using it in milk punches—steeping rum in tea to get this beautiful color and creaminess that would come out clarified. But now I’m starting to see tea become even more common in the cocktail scene.”

Coles Liquor set to launch the Masons of Yorkshire Gin range early in 2022 – including a Tea Edition Gin infused with the flavours of England’s favourite cuppa, as well as a Pear and Pink Peppercorn blend.