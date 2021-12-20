Indie brewers support each other in GABS 100

The voting booths are now open in the annual GABS Hottest 100 Craft Beer Poll and two independent brewers – Hawke’s Brewing Co and Heaps Normal – have drawn on their mateship, strengthened through the most challenging year on record, to campaign for each other’s beers.

“In a market where independent brewers account for less than 10% of Australia’s total beer volume, the GABS Hottest 100 Craft Beer Poll is a massive opportunity to promote the importance of us indies sticking together, ” says Hawke’s co-founder, Nathan Lennon.

“This year’s GABS campaign is our way to also throw some support behind the team at Heaps Normal, who are fostering such an important and inclusive movement through their brand, but who have also been our go-to pals for sharing advice, hugs, laughs & beers during what’s been the craziest year any of us can remember.”

Heaps Normal stormed onto the market in 2020 with its debut 0.5% ABV ‘Quiet XPA’ release.

“We’re stoked to join forces with Hawke’s this year to highlight the importance of mateship in both our journeys as indie brewers,” said Andy Miller, CEO and co-founder of Heaps Normal. “It’s been genuinely humbling to have had such incredible support from our brothers and sisters in the alcoholic craft beer category. Hawke’s has been one of those supporters, so we jumped at the chance to team up.

“To see an alcohol-free beer earn a place in the Logies of the craft beer industry would highlight just how far the conversation around mindful drinking has come.”

Since it started in 2008, the GABS Hottest 100 Craft Beer people’s choice poll has revealed the consumer trends and breweries shaping the Australian craft beer landscape.

It’s now considered one of the biggest polls of its type in the world, helping to bring the craft beer and independent brewers conversation to the fore.

In last year’s campaign, nearly 40,000 voters cast five votes each as Canberra’s Bentspoke Brewing Co’s Crankshaft IPA took out top spot.

Head to the GABS voting portal, where you can register your details to start voting for this year’s top beer: https://www.gabsfestival.com/hottest-100-aus