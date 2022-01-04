James Suckling reveals his top 10 Australian wines

Internationally acclaimed wine critic James Suckling has announced his Top 100 Australian wines of 2021, with Mount Mary Yarra Valley Quintet 2019 taking out Australian Wine of the Year.

Suckling rated nearly 1900 Australian wines during 2021 and bestowed a perfect 100 points on the Mount Mary vintage, describing it as a “Bordeaux-esque red blend that has garnered immense respect over many years and one that played a big role in establishing the reputation of the Yarra Valley region”.

“The wine has such strikingly rich fruit intensity, a perfectly seamless texture and a weave of tannin that is reminiscent of great St. Julien-like Leoville las Cases in a great vintage,” Suckling added.

It follows the 2018 Mount Mary Vineyard Quintet being named Cabernet and Family Varietal Winner in the 2021 Halliday Wine Companion Awards.

The family-owned winery’s CEO David Middleton noted: “More than ever we are passionate and committed towards the Bordeaux family of grapes and our flagship wine, the Quintet. We believe the Quintet has enduring appeal and proves there is one family of grapes that has stood the test of time in the Yarra Valley and one which will be here for many vintages to come.”

Two Penfolds wines made the top 10 too: Penfolds Shiraz St Henri 2018 (No. 4) and Penfolds g5 (No. 10).

Suckling said the St Henri “reminds us again just how great the vintage was for shiraz in this part of the wine world”, while the G5 was the “ultimate collector’s trophy” and “just so uniquely creative, rich and powerful”.

James Suckling’s top 10

Mount Mary Yarra Valley Quintet 2019 Yangarra Grenache McLaren Vale Ovitelli 2019 Adelina Shiraz Clare Valley 2020 Penfolds Shiraz South Australia St Henri 2018 Clonakilla Syrah Canberra District Murrumbateman 2019 Tyrrell’s Semillon Hunter Valley Vat 1 2021 Tolpuddle Chardonnay Tasmania 2020 The Standish Wine Company Barossa Valley The Schubert Theorem 2019 Koomilya Shiraz McLaren Vale JC Block 2018 Penfolds South Australia G5

Click here to view James Suckling’s Top 100 list.