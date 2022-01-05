Inside Maurice Terzini’s first Byron Bay venue

Restaurateur Maurice Terzini (Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, CicciaBella, RE) has launched his first venue in Byron Bay, Belongil Beach Italian Food.

Created in association with his long-time business partner Deke Miskin and General Manager and business partner Dave Owen (CicciaBella and formerly Icebergs Dining Room and Bar), Belongil Beach Italian Food opened just before Christmas and offers a relaxed, seaside dining experience offering fresh, simple and classic Italian dining.

Terzini said he’s had his sights on Byron Bay for 20 years and an opportunity arose in one of his favourite spots, Belongil Beach. The restaurant celebrates local producers and the community wherever possible through a curated menu, showcasing the best of the Northern Rivers NSW and Australian family owned and operated businesses.

He describes the new venue as “a simple everyday beach restaurant. We enjoy working with local producers and providing folks with laughter, food and wine.”

The menu is designed by Belongil Beach Italian Food Head Chef Danny Rossi in partnership with Alex Prichard (Icebergs Dining Room and Bar). Key highlights include Orecchiette, Rock Lobster, Tomato and Lemon Myrtle Butter, and

Morton Bay Bug Roll served on a potato bun with vadouvan mayo.

While staying true to the wine ethos that echoes from sister restaurants in Sydney, CicciaBella, the Belongil Beach Italian Food wine list will support local, small production or family run wineries. These producers are sustainable, practice ethical farming and, where possible, use minimal intervention when making their wines.

With a new coastal home however, one of the exciting differences for the wine list is the ability to broaden the wineries from not only Italy, but all of the coastal Mediterranean, as well as the best from coastal Australia. Think everywhere from Sicily to Jerez, over to Margaret River, Mornington Peninsula and Byron Shire then back again through Corsica and Sardinia.

“The drink philosophy at Belongil Beach Italian Food is pretty classic,” Terzini said. “Drinks that are Italo inspired, smashable and fun … lots of low alcohol options as well. Probably the best example is the Fluffy N8, an upgraded version of the original. It was born at the Melbourne Wine Room 1996 with Karen Martini wanting to up her Campari and grapefruit, so vodka was added to her drink.



“The world famous negroni sbagliato, a day drink as we call it, and the 917 – an Icebergs take on the Americano – also represents the philosophy – Campari and rosemary-infused vermouth, topped with sparkling blood orange.”

The vibe for Belongil Beach Italian Food is in line with the Terzini DNA, it is a family friendly venue, welcome to all locals and travellers.

On weekends the venue will also host local producer markets, selling fresh bread, flowers, plants and herbs.

