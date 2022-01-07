FELLR nabs pouring agreement at SCG

Locally owned seltzer company FELLR has kicked off a pouring agreement with Merivale at the iconic Sydney Cricket

Ground during the Vodafone Ashes Pink Test.

Thanks to an invitation from the Merivale crew, FELLR will play a part in the hospitality group’s revamp of food and beverage across the ground.

Founders Will Morgan and Andy Skora said: “If you’d told us 18 months ago that folks would be sipping FELLR at the Vodafone Ashes Pink Test, we’d have said you’re dreaming! It’s a pinch ourselves moment. To be involved in such a special event at one of our home city’s most historic venues is all time.”

FELLR will be donating 10% of its profits from the event to the McGrath Foundation to help ensure no one goes through breast cancer without the care of a McGrath Breast Care Nurse.

“When we heard FELLR Watermelon was going to be served at the Vodafone Ashes ‘Pink Test’, in a pink can and pink liquid, we saw great synergies and instantly reached out to see how we could support the McGrath Foundation’s amazing efforts in supporting sufferers of breast cancer,” the co-founders said.

“Many of us have been touched by breast cancer in some way, whether it’s a friend or family member, so for us it was a no brainer to donate a some of the proceeds from FELLR sales to the McGrath Foundation”

It is estimated that every day this year, 55 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia. The McGrath Foundation help individuals and their families affected by breast cancer by providing invaluable physical, psychological and emotional support, from the time of diagnosis and throughout treatment.

Currently, the McGrath Foundation fund 171 McGrath Breast Care Nurses who’ve supported over 100,000 families since 2005.

If unable to attend the 5-day series, people can still help the McGrath Foundation make this the ‘pinkest’ Ashes by buying a Virtual Pink Seat from the Pink Test website.

