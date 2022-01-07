Furphy makes major play into AFLW

Furphy has become the first major beer club sponsor to matched its sponsorship commitment across AFL and AFLW teams.

The brewer is making a major play into the AFLW by ramping up its sponsorships of the Melbourne Demons, St Kilda Saints, Richmond Tigers and Sydney Swans alongside their AFL teams.

“Anyone who’s seen a game of AFLW knows how captivating and electric the competition is,” said Lion’s Chief Marketing Officer Anubha Sahasrabuddhe.

“In just five seasons, these players have become role models across the Australian community. Not only are they inspiring a new fans and new members, they’re promoting a footy culture that is even more inclusive. Tonight’s season opener between St Kilda and Richmond is a case in point.

“Today’s announcement is one we’re all really proud to be part of – and it’s a decision that naturally aligns with our values. We believe it will go a long way to support the clubs and raise the profile of AFLW around the country.

“While there’s clearly a significant path ahead to close the gender pay gap on the footy field, we want to do our bit to show we think the competitions stand side by side. We’re very proud to extend our partnership with Furphy into the women’s program for 2022,” Saints CEO Matt Finnis said.

“To have a homegrown business like Furphy invest in the AFLW is a testament to their commitment to helping grow the game and expanding its reach across both the women’s and men’s game.”

Sahasrabuddhe said she hoped that today’s announcement would see other sponsors make similar commitments.

“From where we sit, it’s only fair that AFL and AFLW clubs get the same recognition,” she said.

“It’s time to step up and I’m proud that’s what Furphy is doing. We know that Furphy is a beer for everyone to enjoy – that’s the same when it comes to footy.

“The AFLW is now the most watched female sporting competition in Australia, with further growth expected with the further expansion of the competition. This is a very exciting time to be launching our investment in these four AFLW clubs.”

Today’s announcement sees Furphy build on its successful club campaigns – such as Furphy ‘Unbelievable Moments’ – by rolling out the same initiatives to their AFLW counterparts.

It also sees Furphy named as back of guernsey sponsor of St Kilda and Melbourne for all games.

Furphy’s commitment to the Swans will commence when Sydney’s AFLW team starts next season.