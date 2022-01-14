Gucci opens the world’s most fashionable bar

Iconic fashion label Gucci has opened a cocktail bar in its Florence hometown, called Giardino 25.

The space has been designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. Giardino is the Italian word for garden, with the bar located a few steps away from the Gucci Garden, located in the medieval Palazzo della Mercanzia, near the Uffizi Gallery on Piazza della Signoria.

The bar is housed in a former warehouse that was once home to a florist, with the exuberance of a flower shop echoed in the design. Meanwhile, 25 is a number favoured by Michele and often seen in his designs.

The venue blends the atmosphere of a traditional Tuscan bottega and a sophisticated French bistro, with exposed wooden beams on the ceiling and seats in bespoke boiserie, reminiscent of the late 18th century.

Gucci Giardino 25 will be helmed by famed Umbrian mixologist Martina Bonci.

The world’s most fashionable bars

Gucci’s decision to open a bar isn’t a first in the fashion world.

Ralph Lauren’s empire includes Ralph’s Coffee & Bar in London and The Polo Bar in New York.

Closer to home, New Zealand fashion retailer Rodd & Gunn joined forces with Myer Chadstone to open its first Lodge Bar in Australia last year.

The new venue follows successful openings in Queenstown and Auckland. The Queenstown venue (above) was the original hospitality venture for Rodd & Gunn and boasts an uninterrupted view of Lake Wakatipu.

The company said the Chadstone bar “marks the start of big things to come within the market”.

Shoppers have the opportunity to browse the latest Rodd & Gunn collection and recharge with a curated selection of beverages and a locally sourced food menu.