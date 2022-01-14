Canadian Club (C.C.) is preparing to swing into action with two clubhouses popping up throughout the Australian Open 2022 (AO).

Beam Suntory Marking Director Trent Chapman said: “Canadian Club is dominating the spirits category and is continuing to see unprecedented year on year growth. We’re really proud to be entering in to our eighth consecutive year of partnership with Tennis Australia as the official Dark Spirits Partner of the Australian Open (AO), making us the longest-standing beverage partner of the iconic Australian sporting event.

“The Australian Open is a key partnership for the brand and enables CC to be one of the most visible brands over summer and allows for mass trial amongst our key consumers. We are particularly excited to introduce more Aussies to our newly released C.C. Soda & Lime RTD, which responds to demand for ‘better-for-you’ alternatives and is a great option for those seeking out new and lighter drink alternatives over summer.”

The Canadian Club Racquet Club (CCRC) returns to the AO Hilltop (Birrarung Marr), giving ticket holders the chance to soak up the atmosphere and watch the AO action on the big screen, while they kick back on the grass and sip on a refreshing drink.

DJs will be hitting the decks every day across the two weeks, kicking off with an epic launch party from 6pm – late on January 17, 2022. The CCRC will be open every day from midday throughout the Australian Open, with free entry to everyone 18+.

C.C. will also serve up a brand-new AO highlight with the Canadian Club Soda & Lime Garden, located in the heart of the action at the Grand Slam Oval.

Both venues will be serving C.C. Soda & Lime RTD and C.C. & Dry on tap.

Long-term brand building pays dividends for Canadian Club

Beam Suntory’s focus on long-term brand building for Canadian Club has been paying off in many other ways. Last year, Beam Suntory’s ad agency, The Monkeys, was named Effective Agency of the Year at the 2021 Australian Effie Awards, scooping The Grand Effie, four Golds, two Silvers and one Bronze across three clients – Beam Suntory, Meat & Livestock Australia and NRMA Insurance.

The agency won a Gold Effie for the submission “How long-term brand building led to the three most successful years in Canadian Club history”.

By treating Over Beer? as a culturally provocative idea, Canadian Club became the catalyst for all Australians to question the unquestionable: is it time to ditch our cultural commitment to beer? By asking The Big Question, Canadian Club took it to a new level, achieving an incremental $35 million plus value sales uplift year-on-year, growing customers at three times the category, was successful at raising prices ahead of the category, and delivering an ROI of $3.12 in incremental profit for every marketing dollar spent. Canadian Club also overtook Bundaberg Rum in value sales for the first time in history.